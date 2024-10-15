The 2024 MUSE Hotel Awards Announces Category Winners Of The Year & Exceptional Hotel And Design Winners For Season 2

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 MUSE Hotel Awards S2 Full Results Announced

2025 MUSE Hotel Awards Call for Entries

The 2024 MUSE Hotel Awards announces the outstanding winners of Season 2, celebrating exceptional achievements in hotel and hospitality design.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 MUSE Hotel Awards , in collaboration with the International Awards Associate (IAA), announces the outstanding winners of Season 2, celebrating exceptional achievements in hotel and hospitality design. The MUSE Hotel Awards honors excellence across all categories that define the peak of global hospitality, recognizing the world's leading hotels that continue to elevate the guest experience and set new standards for the industry's pursuit of perfection.

In this thriving year, the MUSE Hotel Awards was on the receiving end of widespread attention from the global hospitality community, drawing over hundreds of entries from countries such as the United States, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, France, China, Sweden, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Finland and many more. This diverse participation highlights the awards' international prestige and its reputation for recognizing excellence, innovation, and leadership in the ever-evolving hospitality industry.

2024 MUSE Category Winners of the Year: Season 2

As the competition progressed, a remarkable group of winners rose to the top, winning the top titles of Category Winner of the Year amidst vast numbers of exceptional submissions. Each winner has made a profound impact, setting new standards of excellence and shaping a leading role among the hospitality industry.

These remarkable achievements include:

1. Hotel of the Year – LOTTE HOTEL YANGON (Myanmar)

2. Hospitality Design of the Year – HOTEL TOH, HOLISTIC COMMUNITY KUYABEH, TULUM by DNA BARCELONA ARCHITECTS (Spain)

In addition to the Category Winners of the Year, many other winners have demonstrated exceptional hospitality standards. Notable names include LOTTE HOTEL YANGON, Almar Jesolo Resort & Spa, Thavorn Beach Village Resort & Spa, Haltia Lake Lodge, Aura Villa Reserve Hotel Complex, Al Molo 5, Concord Hospitality, and many more. Each of these esteemed properties has delivered superior performance in their respective countries, securing their legacies as true MUSEs.

Please visit the MUSE Hotel Awards' official website for the complete list of award-winning submissions here: .

“I am truly honored to be part of this celebration for the MUSE Hotel Awards. Envisioning the winners shaping global legacies in hospitality and captivate the judges with their exceptional achievements is nothing short of inspiring. This is exactly how my expectations align with MUSE-as a platform that elevates and celebrates the finest in the industry,” expressed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.

Grand Jury Panel

Recognizing the importance of impartial evaluations, the MUSE Hotel Awards assembled a panel of industry professionals from around the world. This esteemed group includes leaders such as Kushal Birari (United States), Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Tiago do Vale (Portugal), Jeremy Smith (New Zealand), Pal Pang (United Kingdom), Christina Kuo (Canada), Mihaela Plesca (Romania), and many more. Their expertise ensured a fair and rigorous evaluation process, where excellence was the only criterion and blind judging was strictly upheld.

“We are proud to be recognizing and celebrating brilliance in hospitality, always seeking those who aspire to redefine the guest experience,” said Thomas.“With MUSE, we eagerly anticipate future competitions where excellence will continue to shine, and where your dedication will further shape the legacy each of you is building.”

The 2025 MUSE Hotel Awards is now open for submissions, inviting hoteliers, developers, interior designers, architects, and hospitality professionals from around the globe to celebrate milestones and limitless experiences. Early Bird submissions will close on November 14, 2024, offering the lowest entry fee opportunity to join MUSE in celebrating pioneers while showcasing your hotel and hospitality design achievements in the industry.

About MUSE Hotel Awards

The MUSE Hotel Awards is a world-leading and prestigious competition that honors and celebrates the very best and industry-leading hotels in hotel and hospitality design, as well as state-of-the-art services, that continue to push the boundaries of global hospitality.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

