Stonehill CEO To Share Insights On Design Thinking At The Center Of Innovative Food Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stonehill is excited to announce that CEO Doug Pace will be speaking at the Center of Innovative Food (CIFT) Member Appreciation Event.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stonehill is excited to announce that CEO Doug Pace will be speaking at the Center of Innovative Food (CIFT) Member Appreciation Event. The event, an exclusive gathering for CIFT members, provides a for sharing insights, predictions, success stories, and more. Mr. Pace will introduce attendees to the fundamentals of design thinking and offer practical strategies for managing innovation through agile execution. The event takes place on October 30, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Culinary Vegetable Institute at The Chef's Garden in Milan, Ohio.

Doug Pace is a renowned speaker and transformative leader, recognized for developing innovative solutions to complex challenges. His career includes high-profile successes across both private and public sectors. Governments, private equity firms, and Fortune 1000 executives turn to him for guidance on issues ranging from complex mergers to national infrastructure projects. His problem-solving approach, shaped by design thinking, game theory , and agile methodologies, ensures innovative yet practical solutions. Mr. Pace's achievements have been acknowledged by numerous organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (Emerging Business of the Year), Insight Magazine (Design Leader of the Year), American Business Awards (Entrepreneur of the Year), Ad Age (Top 100 Agencies), Microsoft (Global Partner of the Year), and Consulting Magazine (75 Most Influential Consultants).

Learn more about the CIFT Member Appreciation Event at CIFT's website .

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy helping some of the world's most dynamic brands identify opportunities, drive change, and accelerate growth. Our experts approach each challenge with a unique blend of human-centered design, data-driven insights, organizational design, and agile execution, all focused on delivering measurable value. We increase revenue, optimize expenses, improve customer experience, facilitate mergers, and boost EBITDA. Stonehill has been recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as Emerging Business of the Year and by Insight Magazine as Design Leader of the Year.

About Center of Innovative Food Technology (CIFT):

CIFT is a nonprofit dedicated to providing technical solutions for the food processing industry. Its mission is to help food processors gain a competitive edge in the global market by offering technology-driven solutions in applied research, product development, process improvement, and business assistance. CIFT stands apart by delivering solutions through direct services and a vast network of resources, including the Ohio MEP, ensuring meaningful interactions and measurable results.



Julie Stollings

Stonehill Innovation

+1 813-444-1984

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.