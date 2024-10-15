Well-Established Tax And Accounting Practice For Sale In San Luis Obispo/Pismo Beach Area

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ProHorizons is pleased to announce the availability of a highly regarded tax and accounting practice located in the scenic San Luis Obispo/Pismo Beach area. Serving the community for nearly 20 years, this practice offers a strong foundation for accounting professionals looking to expand or establish their presence in California's Central Coast.



This well-established practice provides a comprehensive range of services, including individual tax preparation, business accounting, and consulting. Generating approximately $790,000 in annual gross revenue, the practice has built a loyal and diverse client base that includes local businesses, retirees, and professionals. Its reputation for delivering high-quality services makes it a valuable opportunity for growth-minded accounting professionals.



Located in the southern San Luis Obispo wine region, the practice not only enjoys a vibrant business environment but also offers a desirable lifestyle. The current owner, who has built the practice from the ground up, is committed to facilitating a smooth transition. They are willing to remain involved post-sale to ensure continuity with existing clients and provide support to the new owner.



The region's growing population and thriving economy provide significant potential for expansion. Buyers can capitalize on opportunities to introduce new service offerings, hire additional staff, and implement modern accounting technologies to increase operational efficiency and further boost revenue.



This acquisition represents an ideal opportunity for firms or professionals looking to establish a foothold in a desirable location with strong growth potential and a stable, long-standing client base.



About ProHorizons

ProHorizons specializes in the sale and acquisition of tax and accounting practices. With decades of experience, ProHorizons offers comprehensive support to both buyers and sellers, ensuring seamless transitions and successful transactions. For more information about this listing, visit ProHorizons' website or contact them at 800-729-3242.



