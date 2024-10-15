Gujarat: Bypolls For Vav Assembly Seat Set For Nov 13

(MENAFN- IANS) Banaskantha, Oct 15 (IANS) The Election Commission of India on Tuesday released the schedule for Assembly in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, along with bypolls for 48 Assembly seats and 2 parliamentary constituencies across 15 states, including Gujarat's Vav Assembly seat.

The Vav Assembly seat previously was held by Geniben Thakor, who vacated the seat after being elected to Parliament. She won a decisive victory here in the past, making this a crucial contest for Congress. The seat is considered to be a stronghold.

Geniben Thakor expressed confidence in her party, saying,“We welcome the Election Commission's announcement. The people of Vav have consistently supported Congress, and we will continue to stand with them. In this by-election, Congress will field a strong candidate, and together, we will work to ensure victory for our party.”

The Vav Assembly seat in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat has historically been a stronghold of the Congress party. Over the years, it has seen significant political battles, with Congress consistently winning the seat in multiple elections. The constituency gained further prominence when Geniben Thakor, a notable Dalit leader, won the seat by a significant margin.

Her victory was seen as a reflection of Congress's grassroots solid support in the region, particularly among marginalised communities. Thakor's recent election to Parliament has led to a by-election for the seat, which will test whether Congress can retain its dominance in Vav, a constituency with deep-rooted political significance in Gujarat's electoral landscape.

This seat covers parts of the Vav taluka, which is known for its agrarian population and a significant number of voters from marginalised communities, including Dalits and tribals.

The constituency primarily includes the following key areas: Vav Taluka – the primary region, covering the villages and surrounding areas. Khimana, Kankrej, and Tharad regions - nearby regions often influence the voter base with shared community and economic interests.