New Harperdb Release Delivers A 50% Increase In Replicated Write Performance And Introduces Sharding

in replicated write performance, as well as support for sharding, enabling engineers to take advantage of the platform's unlimited horizontal scale.

"Performance gains were made possible by consolidating a previously standalone replication function with the existing transaction log to create a single, more efficient replication system," explains Kris Zyp, VP of Engineering at HarperDB. "The updated replication system, codenamed 'Plexus,' is more performant, efficient, secure, and reliable than previous approaches."

HarperDB 4.4 also includes support for sharding, enabling efficient storage for massive data volumes across customers' globally distributed applications. Sharding leverages HarperDB's new, high-performance replication technology, enabling unlimited horizontal scale for reads and deep system redundancy.

With the performance gains introduced by these two key features, developers can now utilize HarperDB for large-scale IoT, gaming, and social media use cases that require high write throughput.

Computed Properties allow developers to define properties to be computed from other properties, enabling easy definition and querying of data that is not advantageous to store, like discount prices, shipping costs, and gaming stats.

Custom Indexes can now be based on computed properties, enabling unlimited possibilities for indexing, including composite, full-text, and vector indexing.

Replicated Operations make for easy management of large distributed clusters by enabling restarts and component management operations to be "replicated," reducing the DevOps workload.

Dynamic Certificate Management allows certificates to be added, replaced, and deleted without restarting HarperDB, streamlining security management. For a complete list of updates, read the release note .

About HarperDB

HarperDB eliminates the complexity typically synonymous with distributed services by combining an ultra-fast document-style data store, in-memory cache, real-time message broker, and application components into a single distributed technology. When clustered and geo-distributed, HarperDB nodes instantly synchronize data to deliver a horizontally scalable Service Fabric, ensuring low-latency in-region responses for clients worldwide. In addition to massive cost savings at scale, HarperDB's REST, GraphQL, and real-time interfaces make light work of servicing frontend requirements. Visit

for more information.

