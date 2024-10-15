2024 U.S. Hospitals CMS Shoppable Services Pricing Database By State: 25Th Percentile, 50Th Percentile, 75Th Percentile, 90Th Percentile

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Hospitals CMS Shoppables Pricing Database by State" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Hospitals CMS Shoppable Services Pricing by State Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for the services identified as shoppable services by CMS provided by hospitals operating in the United States of America within a specified state.

This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for the services identified as shoppable services by CMS provided by hospitals operating in the United States of America within a specified state and all CBSAs within that specified state for the following pricing benchmarks:



25th Percentile

50th Percentile

75th Percentile 90th Percentile

Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The report uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.

Intended Users:



Academic Researchers

Consultants

Data Analysts

Industry Professionals Third-party App Developers

Key Topics Covered:

I. Overview

a. Description of Specified State

b. Summary of database criteria

II. Database Content - Table 1

a. CBSA Code

b. CBSA Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark

III. Database Content - Table 2

a. State Abbreviation

b. State Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

IV. Outputs

a. .CSV

b. .PDF

Companies Featured



Oklahoma Heart Hospital

Adventhealth Orlando

New York Presbyterian Hospital

Jackson Memorial

Methodist Hospital

NYU Langone Hospitals

Orlando Health

Yale-New Haven Hospital

Baptist Health System

Montefiore Medical Center

Norton Hospitals Inc

UPMC - Presbyterian Shadyside

Memorial Hermann Hospital Sys

Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Spectrum Health Hospitals

Napa State Hospital

Methodist H/C Memphis Hospt.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester

Cleveland Clinic Hospital

Indiana University Health

Carolinas Medical Center

University of Alabama Hospital

Florida State Hospital Porterville Developmental Center

