The DTA Foundation Prepares For National Brush Day On November 1St And Asks The Public To Join The Dentsquad!

National Brush Day is celebrated in the United States every year on November 1st, the day after Halloween, to promote children's oral and encourage good tooth-brushing habits recommended by professionals. On this day (and every day!), parents are urged to make sure their children brush their teeth for two minutes, twice a day.

This year, the Dental Trade Alliance (DTA) Foundation is excited to introduce the DentSquad as part of its National Brush Day 2024 awareness campaign . Families are invited to join the #NBDDentSquad and fight tooth decay alongside the DentSquad heroes: Captain Paste, Doctor Brush, Floss Fury, and The Cool Rinse . Each hero brings their unique superpowers to combat plaque and promote healthy smiles, making oral care fun and engaging for kids and families across the country.

Join the #NBDDentSquad for National Brush Day 2024 and support children's oral health - November 1, 2024.

To further the mission of ensuring healthy smiles for all, the DTA Foundation is asking families to join the fight by sharing photos of their completed DentSquad coloring sheets or activities. Tag # NBDDentSquad on social media or upload them to nationalbrushday to be entered for a chance to win one of five $100 Amazon gift cards.

In addition to the fun DentSquad activities, the DTA Foundation is providing free downloadable resources to help families, dental professionals, and organizations spread the word about National Brush Day. These downloadable materials can be found here and can be shared via email, social media, websites, and in-office displays. Resources include:



Social media graphics and captions

Downloadable DentSquad coloring and activity sheets

Email templates for practices and companies National Brush Day 2024 logo and posters

"We're thrilled to introduce the DentSquad for National Brush Day 2024 and to continue our mission of promoting children's oral health," said Sarah Miller, Executive Director, DTA Foundation. "We look forward to seeing families and dental professionals nationwide join in the fun and help spread the message of healthy oral habits."

For questions about this campaign, please contact Sarah Miller, Executive Director, at [email protected] or (703) 379-7755.

About the DTA Foundation

The DTA Foundation's mission is to enable access to, empower personal ownership of, and increase the utilization of oral healthcare. The foundation achieves this through strategic partnerships, research, and education. For more information, visit .

Media Contact: Sarah Miller

703.379.7755





[email protected]



SOURCE Dental Trade Alliance Foundation

