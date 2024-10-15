Netskope Further Extends Market-Leading Data Security With New DSPM Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in secure access service edge (SASE) and security service edge (SSE), today announced new enhancements to the Netskope One platform, extending the company's already-market-leading data protection solutions to include integrated data security posture management (DSPM) capabilities.



Modern data protection continues to be a top priority for organizations as they optimize hybrid work environments, adopt artificial intelligence and machine tools at a rapid pace, grapple with privacy regulations, and encounter an ever-growing number of security threats. The Netskope One platform has for many years seamlessly delivered advanced data protection at scale across web, cloud, email, endpoint, and on-premises needs, and today does so for thousands of enterprise organizations worldwide, including over 30 of the Fortune 100.



Netskope has also been consistently recognized over the past decade for its leadership in data protection, including in the Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Security Service Edge , where it is ranked as highest in execution and furthest in vision, and its companion Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge report , where Netskope is among top-ranked vendors in data protection capabilities.

Now, through the continued expansion of Netskope One, coupled with Netskope's recent acquisition and integration of DSPM innovator Dasera , Netskope customers and partners will benefit from an even broader range of capabilities. Netskope's fully unified data protection solution can seamlessly deliver advanced security across web, SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, email, endpoint, and on-premises use cases-including structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data stores and data lakes.

"An enterprise's modern data security strategy aims to holistically know and control where their data is, what this data is, how it got there, the posture of the data store, how sensitive data is being used, who or what has access to it, and how to ensure real-time and granular data policies are enforced," said Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder, Netskope. "Our goal has always been to enable this modern data security strategy by bringing the broadest and deepest data protection using a single, holistic platform, which we call Netskope One. In my dialogue with security leaders around the world in the past months, it is clear that they are excited for DSPM capabilities to be part of the Netskope One platform. The last thing they want is yet another point solution trying to tackle one part of the data protection problem-so, having a truly unified platform like Netskope One to cover the breadth and depth of their use cases across web, cloud, email, endpoint, on-prem, and wherever their data is has been very appealing."

The Netskope DSPM module will be generally available as part of the Netskope One platform immediately.

The world's top technology analysts, including Gartner , IDC and Forrester , continuously validate Netskope as a leader in cloud, data, and network security, helping organizations address their most critical cloud, SaaS, web, and private application security needs as well as their most persistent network performance challenges, all at once. Combining SSE , SD-WAN , and Netskope NewEdge infrastructure, Netskope One is the only fully converged SASE offering that can deliver these capabilities using one engine, one client, one gateway, and one network.

Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope One platform and its patented Zero Trust Engine provide optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Thousands of customers trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain unrivaled visibility into any cloud, SaaS, web, and private application activity-providing security and accelerating performance without compromise. Learn more at netskope.

