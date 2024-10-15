2024 U.S. Independent Laboratories Pricing Benchmark Database By State
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Independent Laboratories Pricing Database by State" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Independent Laboratories Pricing by State Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for independent laboratories operating in the United States of America within a specified state.
This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for independent laboratories operating in the United States of America within a specified state and all CBSAs within that specified state for the following pricing benchmarks:
25th Percentile 50th Percentile 75th Percentile 90th Percentile
Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.
Intended Users:
Academic Researchers Consultants Data Analysts Industry Professionals Third-party App Developers
Key Topics Covered:
I. Overview
a. Description of Specified State
b. Summary of database criteria
II. Database Content - Table 1
a. CBSA Code
b. CBSA Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark
III. Database Content - Table 2
a. State Abbreviation
b. State Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
IV. Outputs
a. .CSV
b. .PDF
Companies Featured
Laboratory Corporation of America Quest Diagnostics Unilab Corporation Lab One
