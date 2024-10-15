2024 U.S. Freestanding Radiology Pricing Database By State And All Cbsas: 25Th Percentile, 50Th Percentile, 75Th Percentile, 90Th Percentile

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Freestanding Radiology Pricing Database by State" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Freestanding Radiology Facilities Pricing by State Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for freestanding radiology facilities operating in the United States of America within a specified state.

This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for freestanding radiology facilities operating in the United States of America within a specified state and all CBSAs within that specified state for the following pricing benchmarks:



25th Percentile

50th Percentile

75th Percentile 90th Percentile

Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.

Intended Users:



Academic Researchers

Consultants

Data Analysts

Industry Professionals Third-party App Developers

Key Topics Covered:

I. Overview

a. Description of Specified State

b. Summary of database criteria

II. Table 1

a. CBSA Code

b. CBSA Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark

III. Table 2

a. State Abbreviation

b. State Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

IV. Outputs

a. .CSV

b. .PDF

Companies Featured



SMI Imaging

BTDI

Alliance Healthcare Services

Pacific Vascular

Health Imaging Partners Digitrace Care Services

