New Study Reveals Keys To Re-Engaging The 41.9 Million Americans With Some College, But No Credential

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StraighterLine, the leading provider of flexible, affordable post-secondary courses and credentials, and UPCEA (the online and professional education association) released findings from a new study examining the motivations, challenges, and readiness of individuals with some college experience but no credential (SCNC). As higher education institutions grapple with declining enrollment, many are looking at ways to re-engage the more than 41.9 million Americans in the SCNC population. This study of over 1,000 adult learners revealed financial barriers, shifting perceptions of degree value, and institutional trust are key factors influencing re-enrollment decisions.

“As traditional student enrollment declines and institutions close their doors, more than 40 million adult learners are waiting to be re-engaged,” said Dr. Amy Smith, Chief Learning Officer at StraighterLine.“The time has come for higher education to rethink its strategy. Our research dives deep into the enrollment funnel from the student perspective and offers institutions a way to identify those students who are ready to complete their degree.”

Key Findings Included:



Financial Barriers Remain Significant. 58% of respondents note their current financial situation would not allow them to afford college tuition and related expenses. 72% cite affordable tuition or cost of the program as a necessary factor for re-enrollment.

Shifting Perceptions of Degree Value. While 84% of respondents believed they needed a degree to achieve their professional goals before first enrolling, only 34% still hold that belief.

Trust Deficit in Higher Education. Only 42% of respondents agree that colleges and universities are trustworthy, underscoring a trust deficit that institutions must address.

Key Motivators for Re-enrollment. Salary improvement (53%), personal goals (44%), and career change (38%) are the top motivators for potential re-enrollment.

Predicting Readiness to Re-enroll. The top three factors predicting adult learners' readiness to re-enroll are mental resilience and routine readiness, positive opinions on institutional trustworthiness and communication, and belief in the value of a degree. Communication Preferences. 86% of respondents prefer email communication when inquiring about programs, with minimal interest in chatbots (6%).

"This research reveals a serious relational disconnect between the SCNC population and higher education institutions," said Jim Fong, Chief Research Officer at UPCEA. "We really need to do a reset here regarding how we interface with this learner. They are not the same learners from a decade ago, yet the programs, marketing and enrollment management processes are largely the same. There's a lot that colleges and universities can do to better engage the learner, as well as create meaningful milestones on their journey toward a degree."

New Student Readiness Index Helps Institutions Determine if a Student is Ready to Return and Successfully Complete Their College Degree

The study also aimed to see if there was a way to pinpoint a student's readiness to re-enroll in a college program to complete a degree or credential. Researchers developed a Student Readiness Index to provide institutions with a comprehensive measure of an individual's likelihood to re-enroll and succeed in higher education. The index identifies seven key factors including:



Mental resilience and routine readiness

Positive opinions on institutional trustworthiness and communication

Belief in the value of a degree

Financial readiness

Time management skills

Personal support systems Career and personal motivations

“We wanted to know which factors matter most and what could be the leading predictor of a student's success when returning to college,” said Smith.“Our Student Readiness Index provides institutions with a powerful framework to determine which students are most prepared to return to school and identify those who might need more support.”

The index evaluates respondents on a 100-point scale, with higher scores indicating greater readiness to re-enroll. The study found that respondents who were previously enrolled in certificate programs had a slightly higher average readiness score (50.7) compared to those previously enrolled in degree programs (50.1).

Fong added, "These findings are an important starting place for institutions that are serious about reorienting systems and institutional practice around the needs of adult learners. The data clearly shows that a one-size-fits-all approach will not work for this diverse population. Institutions must tailor their outreach, support, and program offerings to meet the unique needs and motivations of different adult learner segments."

Conducted between June 7 and June 11, 2024, the survey by UPCEA and StraighterLine used an electronic questionnaire targeting individuals with some college experience but no credential, who have previously disengaged from higher education. This is the fourth in a series of studies conducted by StraighterLine and UPECA on the SCNC population since 2021. Click here to access the full whitepaper along with previous studies.

