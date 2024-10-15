Invitation To Telenor Group’S Results For The Third Quarter 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join us for Telenor Group's results for the third quarter 2024
When: Wednesday 30th October , 0900 CET / 0800 UKT.
To view the webcast, without participating in the live Q&A, please visit:
or visit Telenor.com/investors
The presentation will be available via Webcast only.
For media:
A separate press meeting will be held at 10.30 CET at Telenor HUB, Snarøyveien 30, Fornebu. The media session will be held in Norwegian.
To RSVP, please email: ...
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
