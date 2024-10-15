U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Pricing Database 2024 By Core-Based Statistical Area (CBSA)
Date
10/15/2024 11:16:04 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Pricing Database by CBSA" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Pricing by CBSA Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for ambulatory surgery centers operating in the United States of America within a specified Core-Based Statistical Area (CBSA).
This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for ambulatory surgery centers operating in the United States of America within a specified CBSA for the following pricing benchmarks:
25th Percentile 50th Percentile 75th Percentile 90th Percentile
Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The database uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.
Intended Users:
Academic Researchers Consultants Data Analysts Industry Professionals Third-party App Developers
Key Topics Covered:
I. Overview
a. Description of Specified CBSA
b. Summary of database criteria
II. Database Content
a. CBSA Code
b. CBSA Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark
III. Outputs
a. .CSV
b. .PDF
Companies Featured
West Florida Medical Center Clinic PA Ophthalmology Surgery Center of Dallas LLC Southern Alabama Surgery Center LLC Panama City Surgery Center LLC Emory Clinic Inc Boca Raton Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center Ltd Seashore Surgical Institute LLC Surgicenter of Eastern Carolina LLC Unity Surgical Center LLC Audubon Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC Hattiesburg Clinic PA Doctors Outpatient Surgery Center of Jupiter LLC Murdock Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC Coral Desert Surgery Center LLC Santa Rosa Surgery Center LP Scottsdale Surgical Partners LLC North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC North Campus Surgery Center LLC Toledo Clinic Incorporated Bend Surgery Center LLC Mae Physicians Surgery Center LLC Orthopaedic Surgery Center of San Antonio LP The Urology Center LLC St. Joseph's Outpatient Surgery Center LLC Allied Physicians Surgery Center LLC
For more information about this database visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN15102024004107003653ID1108781086
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.