Aivia Inc. Expands Communikit Mobile App To U.S. Tribal Governments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Communikit is expanding to the United States.

Aivia Inc. is excited to announce a major milestone for the Communikit mobile app; the platform is now expanding its reach into the United States.

- Shawn Bannerman (Managing Partner)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aivia Inc. is excited to announce a major milestone in the evolution of the Communikit mobile app , which has successfully matured in the Canadian Tribal government market. The platform is now expanding its reach into the United States.

As an initial step in its expansion, Aivia proudly welcomes its first international clients: the San Carlos Apache Tribe in Arizona and the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi in Michigan. This development represents a significant step in the journey to bring Communikit to more communities globally, connecting Tribal administrations to their users at a moment's notice.

Empowering Communities

Communikit is a revolutionary platform designed for First Nations and Tribal governments, enabling them to send emergency alerts, news updates, event information, job opportunities, documents, and forms directly to the pockets of community members. With just a tap, users gain access to a single channel of uninterrupted information, ensuring they never miss an important update.

Managing Partner Shawn Bannerman emphasized the transformative potential of community-specific mobile apps:“We've seen the profound impact these apps can have on communities. From things as simple as increasing attendance at local events to alerting residents about a bear in their area, Communikit fosters a more informed and engaged community.”

Looking to the Future

The Aivia team is eager to welcome more American Tribal governments to the Communikit family in the near future and are enthusiastic about this new chapter in their mission to enhance communication within communities big and small.

About Aivia

Aivia Inc. (pronounced AY-vee-yuh) is an Edmonton-based software and mobile app development company with a focus on communication tools. Aivia has been helping First Nations and Tribal governments connect with their communities since 2002 by building beautiful, functional, scalable software.

About Communikit

Communikit is a mobile app platform that connects the leadership of Indigenous and Tribal Nations to their members anytime, anywhere. There are currently over 140 communities across Canada and the United States using the Communikit software to keep their users from ever missing out on important information and alerts.

Chris Bull

Aivia Inc.

+1 780-481-5444

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.