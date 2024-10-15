Staffdna® Revolutionizes Healthcare Workforce Management With Launch Of Self-Service On-Demand Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For far too long, the world of healthcare workforce management has grown stagnant. Those days are gone, as

staffdna® has transformed the industry. With the launch of its ground-breaking digital marketplace, staffdna® has reinvented how clients and candidates find each other. StaffDNA® empowers direct communication between the client and candidate, offers unparalleled efficiencies, and gives real-time data leading to smarter decision-making on contingent labor.

Through the staffdna® client app , facilities have direct access to fully vetted candidates to meet their staffing needs. Clients see real-time availability of healthcare professionals. Clients now have access to market data to make better decisions for contingent staffing. Clients are given tools to create a radius, based on their location, that provides them with data on average bill rates, the number of openings that exist by staff, travel, and per diem job types, and salary information for staff. This lets the facility know if they're overpaying or underpaying for nursing, allied, physician, or advanced practice positions.

StaffDNA® uses industry-leading technology to establish efficiencies for facilities. StaffDNA® can integrate with a hospital's float pool software, revolutionizing how float pools are managed. In a single app, facilities can now view their staff, as well as external, vetted candidates, who they can directly communicate with.

"StaffDNA® has ushered in a new age that revolutionizes how facilities get direct access to fully vetted candidates on demand at digital speed like never before," said Sheldon Arora, company CEO.

StaffDNA® allows clients to leverage market data, communicate with candidates, and hire them rapidly. The self-service on-demand platform leads to enormous cost–savings and efficiencies the likes of which the industry has not seen. Embrace the future of workforce management with staffdna®.

Established in Plano, TX in 2020, StaffDNA®

created the industry's first Digital Marketplace for Healthcare Careers®, a patent-pending platform that connects employers and employees. Those looking for the highest-paying nursing, allied, therapy, physician, and advanced practice jobs can now see fully transparent pay and job details. Employers can directly see the availability of these healthcare professionals and connect with them in one app. The platform supports all job types, temporary, staff, and per diem, in an array of settings nationwide. The company has won over 50 national, regional, and local awards in a variety of categories. These include being ranked on the nation's fastest-growing private companies list by Inc. 5000 , being one of the Best Staffing Firms to Work for by the Staffing Industry Analysts , and being recognized as a World-Changing Technology by Fast Company .

