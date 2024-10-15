Invo Solutions Offers Free Video Banking To Any Financial Institution Impacted By Hurricane Milton And Helene

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Invo is a company based out of Springfield, MO

Vice President of Operations Andrew Buchanan

- Andrew BuchananSPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Invo announced via blog post that they will offer free web-based video banking services to any institutions impacted by Hurricane Milton or Helene. Affected areas include Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina financial institutions. The offer provides banks and credit unions 60 days of free video banking services through a widget on their website. According to Invo, this would allow employees to work from home and be accessible to customers and members while branches are inaccessible due to the storms. Conversely, it lets customers and members speak with their financial institution, even if they are displaced and not at home."We want to help local financial institutions remain accessible to customers while branches are inaccessible," Invo said. "Nearly 90% of financial transactions can be done through remote video banking. Starting a call would be as easy as a customer visiting your website and clicking a button."Founded in 2012, Invo created the nation's first-ever in-branch video banking solution before expanding to remote solutions. This web-based offer doesn't require customers/members or employees to be in a physical branch to complete transactions that an in-branch employee would normally complete. Invo offered a similar offer in 2020 to banks and credit unions struggling to stay accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the company, web-based video banking can be live for any bank or credit union that qualifies within 48 hours of the request. Their goal is to provide immediate relief for financial institutions whose customers can't reach them.“We have a platform that can provide relief to community financial institutions and their customers,” Invo Vice President of Operations Andrew Buchanan said.“We want to do whatever we can to leverage that platform in response to these storms. Our goal is to help as many people as possible.”For more information on this offer, please visit invosolutions/relief .

