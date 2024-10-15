Azra Games Secures $42.7 Million In Series A

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Azra Games Logo

Series A Allocated for Accelerated Studio Growth & Creating Console/PC Quality RPGs on Mobile Devices for Western Audiences

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azra Games , a Sacramento-based company founded in 2022 and dedicated to creating the next generation of mobile role-playing games (RPGs) with thrilling gameplay, visceral combat, and immersive storylines, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its $42.7 million Series A round. The round was led by Pantera Capital (Franklin Bi), with participation from a16z crypto (Arianna Simpson), A16Z GAMES (Jonathan Lai), and NFX (Gigi Levy-Weiss). This brings Azra's total funding to date to $68.3 million.

The funding will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of Azra Games and advancing its various projects that are currently in development, including its flagship ground-breaking game, currently code-named "Project Legends." The funding underscores investors' confidence in Azra Games' vision and potential to revolutionize the mobile RPG genre across all platforms, paving the way for the future.

Azra Games was founded by veteran 0-to-1 game designer Mark Otero, known for Electronic Arts' top-grossing Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes (his 8th RPG), and backed by a talented team of seasoned experts. The vast potential of mobile RPGs delivers impressive margins and accounts for one-third of total mobile games revenue. These games have evolved through several generational cycles and are now poised for the most significant paradigm shift in their history.



"We aim to define what I call the 4th generation of mobile RPGs. The first generation emerged with mobile app stores, characterized by text-based RPGs with 2D graphics constrained by limited memory and weak processors. The second generation saw enhancements in UI, richer icons, and auto battles with basic animations. The third capitalized on advanced smartphone technology, offering 3D graphics, interactive turn-based battles, and more sophisticated controls," said Otero. "I believe the 4th generation of mobile RPGs is competing with PC and console RPGs, featuring open worlds, over-the-shoulder camera perspectives, real-time battles, and extended PvE campaigns. It signifies a significant paradigm shift in mobile gaming. With our expanding expert team and robust funding, we are excited to bring Western gamers true console/PC-quality PRG experiences on their mobile devices."

In addition to mobile game projects, the $42.7 million funding will enable Azra Games to expand its global team and strategic initiatives including the growth of Azra Labs. Azra Labs is a small research and development team led by co-founder and CTO, Travis Boudreaux, in the application of artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of AAA mobile content at scale by industrializing the RPG development process. The studio is actively seeking world-class talent with an innovative spirit to transform the development and launch of mobile RPGs. Please visit to join the team.

"We're thrilled to partner with Azra Games to build a new generation of RPGs, built on deep storytelling, mobile-native combat, and immersive economies. Mark is the rare entrepreneur who has successfully navigated multiple industry shifts and built billion-dollar franchises in gaming," said Franklin Bi, General Partner at Pantera Capital. "Today, Mark is building a truly special team at Azra to define a new standard for mobile roleplaying games, open-world economies, and player empowerment. I can't wait for the world to see what's coming and officially join the Azra universe."

"The team at Azra Games has the incredible opportunity and vision to trailblaze the fourth generation of mobile RPG games that combines the creativity of new gaming formats and experiences with the digital ownership of blockchain," said Arianna Simpson, General Partner at a16z crypto. "Mark has an incredible ability to bring out the best in his team, and we can't wait to see Azra's vision come to life over the coming months."

"We believe the Azra Games team has the unique ability to lead the charge into the next generation of mobile RPGs. Their artistic vision has excellent moment-to-moment gameplay, gripping narratives, immersive experiences, and compelling progression. Mark possesses the reality distortion field so rare amongst leaders, and we eagerly anticipate seeing Azra's vision materialize over the next few years," said Robin Guo, Partner at A16Z GAMES

Azra is poised to set new standards in the gaming industry by leveraging this significant investment to bring its groundbreaking ideas to life. Azra Games' unwavering dedication to crafting unforgettable gaming experiences, which is at the heart of its ambitious plans for the future, will surely excite players worldwide.

For more information about Azra Games' upcoming projects, please visit .

About Azra Games

Azra Games

is pioneering the fourth generation of RPGs with a focus on mobile. Based in Sacramento, CA, the studio was founded by former EA and BioWare executive Mark Otero, best known as the developer of the hit game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes.

SOURCE Azra Games

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED