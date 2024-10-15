Delphi Construction Breaks Ground On Westminster Senior Living Project In Westminster, MA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTMINSTER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Delphi , a leader in the construction of high-quality residential and commercial spaces, is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of the Westminster Senior Living project. The ceremonial event took place on September 17, 2024, marking the beginning of a new chapter for senior, affordable housing in Westminster, Massachusetts.

The Westminster Senior Living project, commissioned by Commonwealth Community Developers (CCD), is set to provide 50 units of affordable housing specifically designed for seniors. This initiative underscores CCD's commitment to enhancing community living and meeting the growing demand for senior housing with thoughtful, sustainable design and construction practices.

The design of the project is a collaborative effort led by Winslow Architects, known for their creative and forward-thinking approach to creating comfortable and functional living spaces. They are joined by Norian Siani, a key player in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) design, ensuring that every aspect of the project meets the highest standards of efficiency and comfort.

“We are excited to embark on this important project for the Westminster community,” said Corey Heaslip, Vice President of Project Development at Delphi Construction.“Our goal is to deliver a development that not only meets the needs of its future residents but also enhances the overall quality of life in the area.”

The Westminster Senior Living project represents a vital step forward in addressing the need for affordable senior housing. With a focus on sustainability, accessibility, and community integration, the project team is dedicated to bringing this vision to life with the utmost care and attention to detail.

