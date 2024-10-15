Anti-Encroachment Drive To Be Intensified In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Oct 15 (IANS) The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, chaired a meeting with the officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and District Town Planner, Enforcement and directed them to take necessary action against illegal encroachment in the city.

Yadav said in the meeting that clean roads and encroachment-free markets and squares are the main factors in shaping the image of any city. Any encroachment or attempt to do so will not be tolerated here.

He said that the festival season has started and during this time, any kind of encroachment in the markets will not be tolerated.

While giving instructions to the concerned officials, he said that it had come to his notice that a few days after the enforcement drive, the same people again promoted encroachment at the same place.

He instructed all the departments to identify other major places, including Sadar Bazar, Sector 14 Market, Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Banjara Market, Sector 22 and 23 Market and send the enforcement team there again at intervals every two to three days and take necessary action on them.

He also directed the officers to take action against concerned shop owners who are involved in promoting illegal encroachment in front of their establishments.

The DC said that such people should be identified and strict action should be taken against them as per the rules.

Yadav also sought a report from the officials regarding the action taken so far by the concerned departments to remove encroachment.

GMDA DTP RS Bhatth said that the work of removing encroachment on SPR Road has been going on continuously by the department for the last four days. Important places have also been identified for the coming days.

During this, DTP (E) Manish Yadav and HSVP's Estate Officer Belina also informed about the action taken by their department in this regard.

Yadav, after taking a detailed report from all the concerned officers, directed that all the departments should coordinate with each other and prepare a schedule, based on which three to four major places of the city can be freed from encroachment every day.

Joint Commissioner Suman Bhakar, Pradeep Kumar, CTM Kunwar Aditya Vikram and other concerned officers from the MCG were present in the meeting.