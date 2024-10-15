James Moore Announces Its New Research & Development (R&D) Tax Credit Services Line

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

James Moore & Company is proud to announce the launch of the firm's Research and Development (R&D) Tax Credit Services line. Led by chief innovation officer Lucia Valenzuela , the team will specialize in guiding companies through the often-complex process of qualifying for and claiming these credits.

"Many companies underestimate the significant tax savings they can achieve through credits," said Valenzuela. "After guiding companies through this process over the last ten years, I'm excited to bring this service to James Moore's clients and show them how much they can benefit from this valuable strategy."

R&D tax credits are a potent strategy can help companies offset the costs of innovation and reinvest in future growth. Eligible activities can include developing new products, improving processes, or integrating technology. Manufacturing and technology firms, startups, construction companies and more can often utilize these credits to reap benefits in the hundreds of thousands of tax dollars.

"Given her extensive knowledge about R&D tax credits and her passion for innovation, it's a natural fit to have Lucia spearhead this service," said firm managing partner Suzanne Forbes . "These credits can be a boon to companies needing critical funds to grow, and we're happy to provide such an important service to businesses nationwide."

Established in 1964, James Moore is a business consulting firm with offices in Daytona Beach, DeLand, Gainesville, Ocala and Tallahassee, Florida. The firm specializes in providing tax, auditing, accounting and controllership, data analytics, human resources, technology and wealth management services to clients nationwide.

