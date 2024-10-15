From The Ground Up Podiatry And Barefoot Medical Spa Step Up To Support Patients Amid Exeter Hospital Service Closures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From the Ground Up Podiatry expands services after Core Podiatry closure, providing urgent foot and ankle care and seamless referrals through new partnerships.

- Dr. Julie ShaheenSTRATHAM, NH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the wake of last week's announcement that Exeter Hospital, recently acquired by Beth Israel, will be closing Core Podiatry and several other services effective October 11th, From the Ground Up Podiatry and Barefoot Medical Spa are stepping in to fill a critical gap in patient care. Led by podiatrists Dr. Jim Dolan and Dr. Julie Shaheen, the practice has responded swiftly to the influx of former Core Podiatry patients, scheduling urgent appointments for those most in need, including diabetic patients who require timely, specialized foot care.Since the announcement, From the Ground Up Podiatry has been receiving nearly 200 calls per day and has already scheduled over 100 new visits for patients previously seen at Core Podiatry. This rapid response has been made possible by the unique partnership between From the Ground Up Podiatry and Barefoot Medical Spa, which allows patients to choose between medical podiatric care or specialized care from the skilled nail technicians at Barefoot Medical Spa, depending on their immediate needs."We understand the confusion and concern these patients are facing," said Dr. Jim Dolan. "We've worked hard to increase capacity and provide continuity of care so patients, especially those with serious conditions like diabetes, don't face delays or gaps in treatment."To ensure all patients receive the appropriate level of care, From the Ground Up Podiatry has also partnered with Northeast Foot and Ankle in Portsmouth, a podiatric practice that specializes in sports medicine and surgery. This collaboration allows patients to be referred to the most suitable provider for their individual needs.Dr. Julie Shaheen emphasized the practice's commitment to serving the local community: "We pride ourselves on being available for our patients, offering Saturday hours, flexible appointment options, and a compassionate approach to every patient who reaches out. Our team has gone above and beyond to ensure that we can accommodate this surge in patients while maintaining the highest standards of care."As one of the few podiatry practices in the region with the capacity and specialized services to absorb the displaced patient population, From the Ground Up Podiatry and Barefoot Medical Spa have demonstrated a deep dedication to their community. This effort has been vital not only for the hundreds of patients joining their practice but for all individuals who have called seeking guidance on where to go next for their podiatric care."We managed the fallout for Exeter Hospital by taking the time to listen to each caller, ensuring that even if they didn't join our practice, they were directed to the right care provider," added Dr. Dolan. "This kind of community-focused care is at the heart of what we do."For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please contact From the Ground Up Podiatry at (603) 580-4440 or visit FromTheGroundUpPod.About From the Ground Up PodiatryFrom the Ground Up Podiatry is a leading provider of foot and ankle care in Stratham, NH. Under the direction of Dr. Jim Dolan and Dr. Julie Shaheen, the practice offers a wide range of podiatric services, including diabetic foot care, injury management, and specialized nail treatments in partnership with Barefoot Medical Spa. With a commitment to patient-centered care, From the Ground Up Podiatry is dedicated to serving the needs of the local community and providing flexible, compassionate treatment options.About Barefoot Medical SpaBarefoot Medical Spa provides expert medical pedicures and nail care services, offering a unique blend of podiatric and spa services for patients in need of specialized foot and nail care. Working in close collaboration with From the Ground Up Podiatry, Barefoot Medical Spa serves as an essential resource for patients seeking both cosmetic and medically necessary treatments.

