Black Dragon Capitalsm Deepens Media Industry Connections In India With Portfolio Company Grass Valley

Black Dragon CapitalSM Founder and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. Will Speak at Broadcast India and Meet Key Stakeholders in Delhi and Mumbai

Will Support Grass Valley's Intense Focus On This High Growth Region With Significant Recent Momentum

(Black Dragon) has announced an extended visit to India in the month of October as it continues its global expansion. The firm's Founder and CEO, Louis Hernandez, Jr., will lead Black Dragon's efforts as it aims to deepen ties with prominent members of the media and technology industries in the region. Mr. Hernandez and the team will have a packed itinerary in Delhi and Mumbai during October 2024, including a speaking engagement at Broadcast India alongside portfolio company Grass Valley.

Black Dragon CapitalSM is a multi-phased investment firm with a long history of investing in areas where there is potential to create strong social impact and strengthen the economic stability within the communities that they serve. The firm is focused on high growth sectors, including media, which are currently being disrupted by rapid digitization. Backed by a team of tenured professionals who have proven records of success in both investing and their respective fields of expertise, Black Dragon CapitalSM is committed to helping businesses transform and overcome these challenges.

Grass Valley is a leading provider of camera-to-consumer technology solutions which has been serving the industry for over 65 years. Since becoming part of the Black Dragon CapitalSM portfolio, the company has seen tremendous growth driven by innovation across its camera, hardware, and software solutions.

Grass Valley continues to innovate with powerful and comprehensive media technology solutions that can shape the future of media. They have created ground-breaking camera-to-consumer solutions that blend live production, network infrastructure, playout, and content production solutions into a seamless, efficient ecosystem.

Under the leadership of Black Dragon CapitalSM, the company has seen record business growth and continued success. Following a successful first half of 2024 where they secured over $70M in strategic partnership agreements with Diversified , ES Broadcast , and Arabsat , Grass Valley aims to further strengthen their presence in India. They are off to a great start with their recent partnership with IBC24 , which allowed them to provide the 24/7 news network with comprehensive end-to-end news production solutions.

Equipped with a deep understanding of leading-edge technologies, Black Dragon CapitalSM recognizes the promising tech ecosystem in India. This extended trip highlights the firm's interest in and support for the region. Black Dragon also recognizes opportunity in India's technological ecosystem and hopes to create partnerships that will drive more innovation in the region.

"I've been associated with the Indian markets for decades in a variety of industries.

It's fun and exciting to see their emerging impact on the media landscape," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and CEO of Black Dragon Capital. "The region has an impressive technological landscape, and we are looking forward to meeting with fellow innovators and hearing their insights on how trends like the demand for cost-effective, scalable solutions and the rising audience interest in localized content can shape media production in India and globally as well."

Black Dragon CapitalSM has shown a significant commitment to creating innovative solutions that can meet the media industry's needs. The firm has been an active participant in multiple media industry events this year.

About Black Dragon CapitalSM

(BDC) is a global, multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high-growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a diverse team with intense operating experience, a community impact focus, and a track record of successful investing. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market-leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon ToolkitSM. They focus on high-potential early-stage and mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization.

About Grass Valley

is the leading live media and entertainment industry technology provider. We work with 90% of the world's major media brands, enabling their live production centers, mobile production units, 24-hour newsrooms, and sports streaming platforms to be ever more productive with SaaS and hardware systems. Our solutions enable content owners and service providers to create and deliver compelling live content that is most profitable.

We're at the forefront of ground-breaking live media innovation, from IP-native cameras to state-of-the-art software and hardware production and playout systems. We continue to pioneer market-leading advances to create and move live content more efficiently and generate new revenue streams.

Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been engaged in the media technology business for over 65 years and is now part of Black Dragon Capital. Learn more at grassvalley.

