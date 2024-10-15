Cetera Welcomes Advisor With $136 Million In AUA To Cetera Advisors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tom Wolf joins Cetera from Arvest Wealth Management, launching independent firm Apex Wealth Management.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Group , the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that advisor Tom Wolf, J.D.* has joined Cetera Advisors . Wolf, who provides comprehensive financial planning and advice to clients and has $136 million in assets under administration** as of June 6, 2024, has joined Cetera from Arvest Wealth Management. Upon joining Cetera Advisors, Wolf launched his own independent firm, Apex Wealth Management.

"When I found Cetera Advisors, I knew this community would be ideal for me and for my practice," Wolf said. "The community structure of Cetera Advisors combined with the unmatched technology offered by Cetera made affiliating an easy choice. I look forward to building out an independent practice under Cetera's unmatched network."

"Tom is a rising star in the financial services industry and I'm proud that he's found a professional home at Cetera Advisors," said Head of Advisor Channel Firms Tom Halloran. "I feel confident that the unique blend of network and unparalleled services available to this community allow Tom to continue growing his already thriving practice. We look forward to seeing what Cetera Advisors and Tom achieve together."

Wolf has seven years of experience in the financial services industry and holds his Series 7 and Series 66 registrations. He's earned both his bachelor's in marketing from Avila University followed by his Juris Doctorate in law from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's William H. Bowen School of Law. He is the founder of his firm, Apex Wealth Management.

Wolf will be joined at Apex Wealth by his assistant, Tori Dockery, a licensed financial associate who holds her Series 7 and Series 66 registrations. Dockery graduated from Arkansas Tech University with a bachelor's in finance.

Click here for more information about Cetera Advisors.



About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $521 billion in assets under administration and $224 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.



