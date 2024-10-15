OKLAHOMA COMPLETE HEALTH DONATES $75,000 TO THE FOSTER CARE ASSOCIATION OF OKLAHOMA TO SUPPORT FOSTER FAMILIES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Oklahoma Complete Health, a care management organization serving the needs of Oklahomans with a range of insurance solutions, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC ), today announced a $75,000 in the recruitment, training, and retention of foster and adoptive families. This funding allows the Foster Care Association of Oklahoma (FCAO) to continue to grow the Foster Parent Mentoring Program.

"FCAO continues to be a critical support system for our foster and adoptive families," said Oklahoma Complete Health CEO, Clay Franklin. "We're proud to invest in programs and organizations to support the needs of our community and enrich the lives of children in foster care."

Since 2021, Oklahoma Complete Health has donated $150,000 to launch the Foster Parent Mentoring Program. The program was created to meet the needs of the foster families just starting out. Since its creation, the program has served 200 foster families.

"This program embodies the voice of experience, and I know the challenges firsthand – the gaps we faced as an adoptive family and the support we needed," said Foster Care Association of Oklahoma Executive Director Sarah Herrian. "With support from Oklahoma Complete Health, foster families can thrive and we're here to ensure no one has to search for the help they need; together, we are building a community where new foster families find their way and strength."



The additional funding from Oklahoma Complete Health will continue to provide support and resources to foster parents starting their journey within the 12-month mentor program.

"If it hadn't been for the mentor program, I know I would not have continued fostering," said a mentee of the program. "I would have missed out on meeting my sweet, current placement. And it's nice knowing there is someone you can reach out to with questions and advice."

