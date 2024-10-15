Azure Dominates High Performance Database Workloads: Liftr Insights Data

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AWS and GCP don't even come close to the number of configuration options Azure offers for this workload

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in intelligence driven by unique data, demonstrated how much further ahead Azure is compared to other major providers for certain workloads.

Liftr Insights has been tracking data on the cloud providers representing over 75% of the public cloud for over half a decade. Recent data show that Azure offered 17,157 unique configurations supporting High Performance Database workloads as of mid-year. The next closest was GCP at 1,323 followed by AWS at 1,032.

While Azure tends to have more options across many workloads, this is not the case for all.

GCP & AWS fall behind Azure on the breath of High Performance Database options.

"Azure tends to offer more configuration options than other cloud providers," says Tab Schadt, Liftr Insights CEO. "However, this wide disparity makes sense since Azure has been focused on a broader set of enterprises delivering solutions in Gaming, AI and ML, SaaS, and IoT."

Liftr Insights tracks millions of important data points ranging from information about AI GPUs to prices variances due to memory. Among those datapoints, Liftr data tracks workload such as AI Inference, Gaming, Real-Time Analytics, and Web Server.

While Azure tends to have more options across many workloads, this is not the case for all. For example, for Small/Mid-Sized Databases, Azure offers only 5,078 compared to AWS's 6,071. In this case, even Aliyun/Alibaba Cloud offers more options than Azure at 5,150. The other providers offer less than 3,000 each. When it comes to price, Oracle and Tencent stand out a 3-4 cents per virtual core hours compared to 5-6 cents for the others.

Prices can be more drastic for other workloads, such as the High Performance Databases mentioned above. While Azure, at $1.07/hour for an 8-core instance, is half the cost of an equivalent instance size at AWS, GCP is less than half Azure's cost at $0.44/hour. While Oracle does not offer this size, Oracle is even less costly than GCP on a per virtual core basis.

"Seeing the prices-particularly the differences in prices for workloads across the globe-is essential," adds Schadt, "particularly for businesses focused on their financial bottom line."

