US Digestive Health Welcomes Seven New Physicians To Its Practice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The physicians will support USDH's expansion throughout Pennsylvania

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Digestive (USDH), one of the nation's largest gastroenterology (GI) practices, today announced the addition of seven new physicians to its continuously expanding of providers.



The physicians will practice at various locations throughout Pennsylvania, spanning multiple counties including Berks, Bucks, Chester, Lancaster, Montgomery and Union.

Joining USDH's various office locations are:



Matthew Chan, DO, Flourtown, Lansdale-Colmar

Ishita Dhawan, MD, Downingtown, Royersford, Wyomissing

Stephen Heller, MD, East Norriton, Lansdale Sumneytown

Michal Kloska, MD, Downingtown, Royersford, Wyomissing

Amanda Long, DO, Lancaster, Oregon Pike, York

Alyssa Lorenze, MD, Uniontown Takahiro Nakamura, MD, Lankenau, Broomall



"We're welcoming another group of new providers to the US Digestive Health practice, as we're committed to delivering the best patient-centric care and ensuring our patients receive the highest-quality gastroenterology services," said Dale Whitebloom, chief medical officer of US Digestive Health. "These physicians' dedication, along with USDH's state-of-the-art technology, highlights what makes our practice different. We look forward to the future of advancing gastroenterology care and enhancing patient outcomes in our communities.”

The growing USDH practice currently operates throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware, with 40 locations, 24 ambulatory surgery centers, over 250 GI providers and more than 1,250 employees.

Patients can book office visit or procedure appointments by visiting usdigestivehealth.com .

For more information, please visit the USDH website .

About US Digestive Health

US Digestive Health (USDH) is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and one of the largest in the United States, managed by US Digestive Health Management (USDHM).

USDH and USDHM were formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP ("Amulet"), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

USDH aims to deliver high-value, patient-centric digestive healthcare by bringing new insights into the care, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. USDH consists of more than 40 locations, 24 ambulatory surgery centers, over 250 GI providers, and more than 1,250 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

