Frank Johnson Of King George Music Group To Perform Live At Seven Horsemen Billiards

Frank Johnson of King George Group to Perform Live at Seven Horsemen Billiards During Fayetteville State University Homecoming Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Soul sensation Frank Johnson of King George Music Group is set to perform live at Seven Horsemen Billiards, located at 715 West Rowan Street, Fayetteville, NC, on October 26, 2024 at 10 PM. The highly anticipated concert coincides with Fayetteville State University's Homecoming Weekend and celebrates the three-year anniversary of“The Mo You Know Growth Impact Radio” hosted by ShaDonna“Mo” McPhaul."I believe this concert is exactly what the city needs," said ShaDonna“Mo” McPhaul, Public Relations Director for Seven Horsemen Billiards and host of“The Mo You Know Growth Impact Radio,” which airs every Monday at 10 AM on WIDU. "We are excited to bring Frank Johnson's soulful sound to Fayetteville during this festive weekend."Johnson will perform fan-favorite hits, including his chart-topping single“Hate on Me”, promising an unforgettable night for Southern Soul enthusiasts.“We want to continue to grow with Southern Soul music,” said Michael Hayes, owner of Seven Horsemen Billiards.“Our stage is their second home, and we're proud to host another electrifying performance.”This concert will also set the stage for the Blues is Alright Tour, where Johnson's mentor, King George, will headline at the Crown Complex on November 2, 2024.Tickets for the concert are available on Eventbrite and at Seven Horsemen Billiards. Early Bird tickets will be on sale from September 18 through October 20 for $20.The show is proudly presented by Seven Horsemen Billiards, The Mo You Know, and Jerome Scott The Insurance Guy.For more information, media inquiries, or to purchase tickets, please contact:ShaDonna“Mo” McPhaulPublic Relations Director, Seven Horsemen BilliardsPhone: 910 574 3346Email: ...

