Metric5 CEO Has Just Been Recognized As Being Among Orangeslices' National Security Honorees

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As we enter a pivotal year for the landscape, we are thrilled to announce that Metric5 CEO, Abu Malik, has been included in the 2025 Engage National Security 100 Honorees. Assembled by OrangeSlices AI, this exclusive list includes leaders in IT and consulting, from both and government, who are set to spearhead innovation. With a new Administration on the horizon, this esteemed group of and business consulting professionals is ready to propel the critical missions of National Security agencies forward. The nomination process was incredibly competitive, with hundreds of entries evaluated. Each honoree was nominated and selected by their peers, celebrating their outstanding contributions to the field.

Across the Federal sector, there is constant talk of breaking down silos, promoting transparency, and fostering collaboration. But these leaders aren't just talking the talk; they are living it. They are setting a powerful example of what it means to lead with purpose, inspiring their teams and peers to do the same. Their selfless commitment to improving how government and industry collaborate is reshaping the way we work together-not for personal gain, but for the betterment of the entire industry.“It is humbling to be included with so many transformational leaders who make such an impactful difference in the lives of employees and customers everyday” said Malik,“That's what we strive to do at Metric5 and inclusion on this list validates our focus is right where it should be.”

Metric5 is proud to be honored by OrangeSlices AI, who notes that,“As we continue our mission to highlight leaders #doingitright, we are thrilled to celebrate these innovators who embrace bold strategies and forward-thinking approaches. They are driving a culture shift that prioritizes open communication, transparency, and collaboration within and between the Federal government and its industry partners, particularly across the National Security sector, including DHS, State and related agencies. The 2025 honorees stand out not only for their leadership but for their commitment to creating a more collaborative future, ultimately delivering real, measurable impact for U.S. citizens, business leaders, educators, seniors, caregivers, families, and children.”

#EngageGovCon Leaders

Exemplify Open Communication

Provide Evidence of Mission Focus

Execute as a Good Partner

Engage with the Community

Encourage Inclusivity

Exemplify Innovation

These characteristics were defined as being drivers to Engage GovCon and provide all leaders across government and industry a model for how to collaborate, engage and thrive.

The official announcement is available here .

About Metric5

Metric5 is a customer-focused, employee-driven, small business that is passionate about leading collaborative digital transformation and modernization within the Federal Government. Our mission-focused technology and management services advance customer success through premier Agile DevSecOps and Cloud-centric approaches. As a small business, we bring expertise, agility, and flexibility to every customer initiative. Our services include Mission Software Services, Data Science & Advanced AI Solutions, Digital Enterprise Transformation, Human-Centered Design Services, and Enterprise Security. Learn more at .

About OrangeSlices AI

OrangeSlices AI. Playful Name. Serious about Democratizing Data and Disrupting the GovCon Competitive Intelligence Market. The core mission for OS AI is to identify, share and create timely, actionable and responsible information and data products, tools and resources that 1) are accessible to all organizations and their teams, small to large; 2) will assist Federal government and Industry IT and consulting leaders to more effectively identify and engage with each other; and 3) shine a spotlight on those leaders and companies that are #doingitright.

