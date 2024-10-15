Nextgrad Partners With Allover Media

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NextGrad, LLC Logo

High school students engage with higher education advertisement on NextGrad Digital screen.

Health Campaign Poster by NextGrad in Texas High School

NextGrad and AllOver Forge Exclusive Partnership to Enhance Public Awareness Campaigns in High Schools

- Michael Margolies, CEO of NextGradSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NextGrad ®, North America's largest high school media network, announced today an exclusive partnership with AllOver Media , a leading OOH media aggregate network headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, to grow and scale their high school media network while elevating public health awareness campaigns in leading high schools across the United States.NextGrad's mission is to help high school students advance and succeed, and it lives its mission by donating a generous scholarship every year to a First Generation or Student of Need in every high school in its digital media network. Since its founding, NextGrad has donated over $600,000 across North America and has quickly become“college central” in American high schools, engaging millions of students in more than 80 media markets.“We are excited to partner with AllOver Media to bring relevant and impactful public health messages into high school settings,” said Michael Margolies, President and CEO of NextGrad.“This collaboration leverages our unrivaled reach inside high schools, while strengthening our commitment to advancing important regional and national public health initiatives.”Jeff Griffing, CEO at AllOver Media, added,“This agreement represents a significant step forward in our mission to promote public health awareness. We look forward to leveraging our advertising expertise to make a meaningful impact on high school students, and their communities across the country.”For additional information or media inquiries, please contact: Kristy Vivian, VP Business Development at ...ABOUT ALLOVER MEDIA AllOver Media, founded in 2002, headquartered in Minneapolis, is the leading multi-platform OOH advertising company in the U.S. AllOver Media provides a diverse portfolio of corporate and government customers the ability to display their brand messages on exclusive digital and print media formats including Convenience Store ads, Restaurant/Bar ads, Grocery Store ads, Ski resort ads, Truck ads and Pharmacy ads to name a few. AOM provides OOH advertising placements in every market in the U.S.For more information visit the AOM website atABOUT NEXTGRAD NextGrad is North America's largest higher education media network, currently operating in 80 markets, 30 American states, and 8 Canadian provinces. NextGrad provides information and inspiration to students, while promoting local, regional and national post-secondary programs inside high schools, literally helping graduates decide what's next. The NextGrad network is seen 8 hours a day and 9 months a year every school day, delivering over 100 million monthly and over 1.3 billion annual impressions.NextGrad was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its mission is to inspire every high school student to advance and succeed. To learn more, please visit . # # #

Kristy Vivian

NextGrad

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.