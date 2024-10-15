Palms By Inna Anishchenko - Anni Teriani Wins Bronze In A' Textile Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Palms

Innovative Textile Pattern Inspired by Gulf Festivals Receives Prestigious Recognition in Textile Industry

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of textile design, has announced Palms by Inna Anishchenko - Anni Teriani as the Bronze winner in the Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in the award-winning textile pattern, which seamlessly combines traditional Gulf imagery with a modern digital twist.The A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Award holds significant relevance for the textile industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing designs that push the boundaries of creativity and functionality, the award sets new standards for excellence and inspires designers to explore innovative solutions. Palms by Inna Anishchenko - Anni Teriani exemplifies the potential of textile design to capture cultural heritage while embracing contemporary techniques, making it a valuable contribution to the field.Palms stands out for its vibrant colors and intricate lines that bring the festive atmosphere of Gulf festivals to life. The textile pattern features a repeated motif of palm trees, symbolizing the abundance and prosperity of the region, while the asymmetrical composition adds a sense of movement and rhythm. Through digital enhancement, these elements are reimagined to create a visually striking design that celebrates the beauty of the Arabic Gulf.The recognition bestowed upon Palms by the A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Award serves as a testament to Inna Anishchenko - Anni Teriani's dedication to pushing the boundaries of textile design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration of cultural themes. The award also motivates the designer to continue striving for excellence and creating designs that resonate with audiences on a deep level.Palms was designed by textile pattern artist Inna Anishchenko, who is also the founder of the Anni Teriani brand.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Inna Anishchenko - Anni TerianiInna Anishchenko, also known as Anni Teriani, is a digital artist and designer based in the United Arab Emirates. With a background in law and art studies, she combines her passion for textile patterns with her cultural heritage. Anni Teriani is the founder of her own fashion brand and has been recognized with multiple A' Design Awards for her innovative designs in textile and fashion accessories.About Anni TerianiAnni Teriani is a modern Emirates brand of women's accessories known for its bold color choices and daring product designs. The brand's founder, Inna Anishchenko, creates original textile ornaments that give life to her drawings on fabric, crafting fashion for women who appreciate individuality and strive to be the creators of their own style. Anni Teriani's product line includes designer handbags and scarves featuring signature color decisions.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality. Recipients of this award showcase their skill in blending form and function, creating solutions that enhance people's lives. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring winning designs meet high standards of innovation, aesthetics, and technical execution. The Bronze A' Design Award celebrates designs that make a positive impact on society and inspire future advancements in their respective fields.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried competition that recognizes exceptional designs across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the award aims to promote superior products and projects that benefit society and contribute to creating a better world. Entries are evaluated by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires creative minds and drives the cycle of innovation forward.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.