Paul Gagnon Of Mycoach And Portage Personnel To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the global workplace undergoes rapid change-driven by advancements in technology, remote work trends, and the retirement of experienced executives-organizations and individuals are seeking new ways to thrive in an ever-changing environment. In response to these shifts, Paul Gagnon, CEO of Portage Personnel has officially introduced his leadership coaching practice, MYcoach, leveraging over three decades of experience in executive recruitment and professional placements.

For over 30 years, Mr. Gagnon has led Portage Personnel, a trusted second-generation family-owned firm specializing in executive recruitment and professional placements. Under his leadership, Portage has earned a stellar reputation for matching the right people with the right opportunities, focusing on long-term career growth for professionals across industries. Known for creating authentic partnerships with clients, Portage's approach has consistently delivered remarkable results.

However, the journey didn't stop there. As he observed the changing needs of the workforce and the demand for innovative, inclusive, and adaptable leaders, he recognized a critical gap. The leaders of tomorrow not only need to be skilled but also equipped to navigate ambiguity, embrace new perspectives, and inspire those around them. This insight inspired him to become a certified professional executive coach, combining his deep understanding of the corporate world with the transformational power of leadership coaching.

Now, with MYcoach, Paul empowers individuals to develop the mindset and skills needed to excel in today's complex business environment. His coaching style is grounded in the core competencies of the International Coaching Federation (ICF), focusing on cultivating self-awareness, fostering deep relationships, and promoting effective communication. Paul serves as a thinking partner for his clients, helping them unlock their full potential, discover new ways of being, and lead with purpose and empowerment.

“I believe that leaders today need professional support to navigate the complexities of our turbulent, ever-evolving business environment,” says Mr. Gagnon.“Through coaching, I provide the tools, strategies, and insights needed to create not only successful careers but also fulfilling, thriving journeys”.

Paul's warm, practical, and relatable coaching style has already transformed the careers of many emerging leaders. He works closely with his clients to uncover their authentic selves and build on their unique strengths, driving them to become the most effective and impactful contributors to their organizations and communities. His sessions emphasize personal growth, encouraging leaders to embrace positivity, find work-life balance, and inspire others to do the same.

“Good leadership starts from within,” he notes.“My mission, Drive Meaningful Change and Lead from Within, is the guiding principle in witnessing leaders reach their full potential by providing high-quality coaching services tailored to their individual needs.”

MYcoach is a powerful blend of career expertise, leadership development, and personal empowerment. With Paul's guidance, individuals and organizations are better equipped to navigate today's challenges while building a brighter, more fulfilling future.

