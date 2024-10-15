Fuad Nagiyev: Gastrotourism Is Among Country's Primary Focuses

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Baku State Vocational Education Centre of and Social Services and the "CASA Baku" School have launched the first pilot group of students in the culinary speciality, Azernews reports.

The graduation ceremony took place at Ateshgah Fire Temple with representatives from the State Agency for Vocational Education under the of Science and Education, the Baku State Vocational Education Centre of Tourism and Social Services, as well as the "CASA Baku" Culinary School in attendance.

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Fuad Nagiyev, addressed the event.

In his speech, he emphasised that the development of gastronomic tourism is one of the country's primary focusses, adding that extensive work is being done to preserve the examples of the national cuisine and promote Azerbaijan as a gastronomic destination worldwide.

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency also pointed out that the national cuisine samples had been passported by the State Tourism Agency, and the country's biodiversity potential had been integrated into agro-gastro tourism routes.

Following this, a video showcasing the one-year culinary training program was presented.

It was mentioned that there has been no tertiary level education for the culinary specialty in Azerbaijan until now; therefore, the State Tourism Agency, in collaboration with the State Agency for Vocational Education, the Baku Tourism Vocational School, and the "CASA Baku" Culinary School, created this pilot group.

Within the framework of the project, 18 students with special skills received vocational training in culinary specialities. Experts from the "CASA Baku" Culinary School, as well as other local and foreign specialists, were involved in the training process.

During the event, diplomas were awarded to the 18 graduates of the first pilot group. They handed over chef jackets to the members of the second pilot group. It was also reported that there are plans to establish a faculty in higher education institutions in Azerbaijan for the culinary speciality in the future.

At the event, a dinner menu prepared by the graduates of the pilot group was presented to the guests in a modern style.

