Fuad Nagiyev: Gastrotourism Is Among Country's Primary Focuses

Baku State Vocational Education Centre of tourism and Social
Services and the "CASA Baku" culinary School have launched the
first pilot group of students in the culinary speciality,
Azernews reports.
The graduation ceremony took place at Ateshgah Fire Temple with
representatives from the State Agency for Vocational Education
under the Ministry of Science and Education, the Baku State
Vocational Education Centre of Tourism and Social Services, as well
as the "CASA Baku" Culinary School in attendance.
Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Fuad Nagiyev, addressed
the event.
In his speech, he emphasised that the development of gastronomic
tourism is one of the country's primary focusses, adding that
extensive work is being done to preserve the examples of the
national cuisine and promote Azerbaijan as a gastronomic
destination worldwide.
"The development of gastronomic tourism is one of the priority
areas for our country. Extensive work is being done to preserve
examples of our national cuisine and promote Azerbaijan as a
gastronomic destination worldwide," he said.
Chairman of the State Tourism Agency also pointed out that the
national cuisine samples had been passported by the State Tourism
Agency, and the country's biodiversity potential had been
integrated into agro-gastro tourism routes.
"The State Tourism Agency has passported samples of the national
cuisine, and the country's biodiversity potential has been
integrated into agro-gastro tourism routes. Additionally, the
training of professional chefs and the development and
specialisation of young cooks have been supported. The
establishment of a pilot training group for chefs is also one of
such projects. This programme is invaluable experience for the
professional development of young cooks," he underlined.
Following this, a video showcasing the one-year culinary
training program was presented.
It was mentioned that there has been no tertiary level education
for the culinary specialty in Azerbaijan until now; therefore, the
State Tourism Agency, in collaboration with the State Agency for
Vocational Education, the Baku Tourism Vocational School, and the
"CASA Baku" Culinary School, created this pilot group.
Within the framework of the project, 18 students with special
skills received vocational training in culinary specialities.
Experts from the "CASA Baku" Culinary School, as well as other
local and foreign specialists, were involved in the training
process.
During the event, diplomas were awarded to the 18 graduates of
the first pilot group. They handed over chef jackets to the members
of the second pilot group. It was also reported that there are
plans to establish a faculty in higher education institutions in
Azerbaijan for the culinary speciality in the future.
At the event, a dinner menu prepared by the graduates of the
pilot group was presented to the guests in a modern style.
Note that gastronomic tourism has become one of the fastest
growing innovative tourism sectors, which positively impacts the
economy and fosters entrepreneurship.
Another advantage of gastronomic tourism is that it can be a
great way to explore new cultures and experience authentic local
cuisines.
World-famed for its food, Azerbaijan is now taking decisive
steps in the gastronomic tourism world. The country offers a wide
variety of gastronomic opportunities.
The country has been consistently working to promote the
country's culinary heritage through a number of initiatives.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
