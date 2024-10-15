(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the first nine months of 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 144 Russian artillery brigades, worth an estimated USD

8 billion, according to the Ukrainian of Defense.

This is according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense , Ukrinform reports.

From January 1 to October 1, 2024, the Ukrainian eliminated a total of 10,373 Russian artillery systems. The single most devastating day for Russian artillery was September 22, when, according to Ukraine's General Staff, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 81 enemy artillery units.

An artillery division typically includes 18 artillery units, and a brigade comprises 72 units, making the destruction equivalent to 144 artillery brigades in the past nine months.

The approximate value of the destroyed Russian equipment is at least USD

8 billion, based on open-source data and average international market prices for military assets. The destroyed equipment, including self-propelled guns, howitzers, and cannons, is considered to be some of the most expensive“scrap metal” worldwide due to its high cost and now-lost utility.

in

The Ministry noted that Russia could have redirected these funds to address domestic social needs. For example, USD

8 billion could have financed the construction of 13 modern sports arenas or 18 healthcare facilities equipped with cuttin-edge medical and diagnostic technology.

As reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 15, 2024, amount to approximately 671,400 personnel, including 1,210 in the past 24 hours alone.