Droom Celebrates 10 Years Of Innovation, Unveils AI-Powered Mydroom Platform

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A Decade of Disruption: Droom unveils MyDroom, setting a new standard in vehicle management through AI



Droom, India's leading automobile marketplace, proudly marked its 10-year anniversary by launching MyDroom, an AI-powered promising to transform the future of vehicle ownership. This milestone was celebrated with grandeur, featuring Guest of Honor Mr. Naveen Jindal (Chairman, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. , Philanthropist, Sportsperson and the 3 time Member of Parliament) and none other than its investor and brand ambassador, global icon Badshah. The event was also graced by over 150 of India's most influential entrepreneurs.





MyDroom: Shaping the Future of Vehicle Management



At the heart of the celebration was the unveiling of MyDroom, a revolutionary AI-powered platform designed to offer a seamless, personalized vehicle management experience. From predictive maintenance and real-time tracking to personalized recommendations, MyDroom is a game-changer for vehicle owners. It not only helps users stay ahead of maintenance schedules but also integrates various services like repairs, roadside assistance, and even car washes into a single platform.



Celebrating a Decade of Growth and Innovation



Droom's 10-year journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Having sold over 580k vehicles worth a staggering $7.3 billion, the company has facilitated more than 4.5 million listings and served a vast network of 23,000 dealers across 1,176 cities. Today, with 16 million Monthly Active Users and 16.2 million app downloads, Droom stands as a beacon of India's tech-driven revolution.



Addressing the audience and congratulating entire Droom team on this success Guest of Honor Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. affirmed“Our country's growing pool of educated and skilled men and women are driving the social and economic change. The majority of our population comprises youth who are aspiring for opportunities. And for us to provide these opportunities, we need to grow and for growth, we need to co-operate, collaborate and co-exist with our neighbors.



Badshah, Investor & Brand Ambassador, echoes the same excitement,“I've been a part of Droom's journey as an investor and ambassador, and it's been inspiring to see how they continue to innovate and push boundaries. MyDroom is a groundbreaking platform that perfectly aligns with my passion for technology and forward-thinking solutions. I'm excited to see how this will transform the way we manage and experience vehicles.”



Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of Droom, reflected on the company's journey, The past decade has been an extraordinary journey of innovation, disruption, and growth. I'm deeply grateful to team, customers, and partners for their trust and support. MyDroom marks the next chapter in our story-one that places vehicle owners at the forefront and harnesses AI to deliver a truly personalized, seamless experience.



During the event 2 Fireside chats happened , first of Droom Founder and CEO Mr. Sandeep Aggarwal and Droom's Brand Ambassador and Global music Icon Badshah and second between Droom Founder and Guest of Honor Mr. Naveen Jindal.



About Droom

Droom is an AI and data science-driven online platform revolutionizing the Indian automotive market through its suite of AI-driven marketplaces, products, and services. Droom has helped 1.5 million customers buy, sell, finance, and insure vehicles via Droom marketplace.



For buyers, Droom offers 21st century and finest experience in buying and selling of used and new automobiles with trust, selection, low price, and convenience second to none. Every vehicle sold at Droom goes through a proprietary and technology-driven rigorous 1,100-point inspection and certification for its condition, pricing, and history. Droom offers India's largest selection of automobiles with over 250k vehicles online in 1,176 cities - both used & new, cars & 2-wheelers, and other vehicles too.



Droom has built an entire ecosystem of technology-driven products around used automobiles online, including Orange Book Value (algorithmic used vehicle pricing engine | 725 Mn+ Queries), ECO (tech, AI and IoT driven 1,100+ points vehicle inspection), History (India's largest repository for used vehicle historical records | Database of 250 Mn+ vehicles | up to 50 vehicle historical records), Droom Fintech (Loan & Insurance), and Velocity (last mile fulfillment and delivery services). Large enterprises like HDFC, IDFC, Yamaha, TVS, Toyota, and many more harness Droom's tech stack as cloud services to grow market share across the rapidly growing Indian economy.



Droom was founded by Sandeep Aggarwal, who is the only tech founder in India to have founded two unicorns back-to-back in the last 10 years backed by an all-star team. Droom is among the most trusted consumer Internet brands in India often recognized for its innovative approach and technology and is backed by marquee global investors including Lightbox, Digital Garage, Toyota Group, Beenext, Beenos, 57 Stars, Lightbox, and many multibillion-dollar family offices in SE Asia and Hong Kong.



Company :-Droom Technology Pvt Ltd

User :- Shashank Sethi

Email :...

Phone :-9650080808

Url :-