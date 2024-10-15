Michael Vaughan Slams Pakistan's Decision To Drop Babar Azam Against England
10/15/2024 10:04:17 AM
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has strongly criticized Pakistan's decision to drop star batter Babar Azam from the squad for the second and third Tests against England.
On Sunday, the Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) announced its squad for the remaining Tests, excluding key players Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi. The move came after Pakistan's loss in the first Test, sparking widespread debate and discontent among fans and experts.
Taking to social media platform X, Vaughan sarcastically commented,“Pakistan couldn't win the first match, so the board decided to drop the country's best player.” He tagged Babar Azam in his post, calling the decision "one of the most foolish" he had seen ''unless he has asked for a break!!!"
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman also criticized the decision, comparing it to India's handling of Virat Kohli during his form slump.“India did not drop Virat Kohli during three years of poor form, and he wasn't benched,” Fakhar tweeted, warning that dropping Babar would send a negative message. He urged the PCB to support its players rather than making hasty decisions, writing,“Protect your players instead of making panic decisions.”
