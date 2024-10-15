Terrorist Attack On Bannu Police Lines During Funeral Three Assailants Killed

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Bannu: Five terrorists launched an attack on the Bannu Lines during the funeral of Head Constable Shaista Khan, who had been martyred earlier the same day.

According to sources, three of the attackers have been killed in the ongoing exchange of heavy gunfire between the terrorists and security forces. Both sides use various weapons, and the situation remains tense.

The police have sealed off the area surrounding the police lines, and hospitals in Bannu have declared an emergency. Security forces remain determined to neutralize the remaining terrorists as the operation continues.