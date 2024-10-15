(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Type (Pre-Employment Drug Screens), Product, Mode, Drug, End-use, and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. employer and workplace drug testing market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. Regulatory compliance is a significant driver for market growth. Federal regulations, such as those from the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), mandate testing for safety-sensitive roles to ensure workplace safety and mitigate liability risks. These regulations enforce testing across industries, especially those involving heavy machinery or transportation.



In 2020, the American Public Health Association further emphasized the importance of drug testing by advocating for comprehensive strategies to address Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and overdose risks in occupational settings. Their recommendations included strengthening injury prevention programs, addressing ergonomic risks, providing opioid misuse education, offering peer support, and regulating opioid prescriptions through workers' compensation. This policy push underscores the growing need for proactive drug testing measures.

In response to these regulatory and policy pressures, the U.S. DOT finalized new regulations in May 2023, allowing oral fluid testing for DOT-mandated drug tests, provided that at least two SAMHSA-certified laboratories are involved. This development highlights the evolving landscape of drug testing, enhancing the flexibility and accuracy of testing programs. By broadening testing options, the new regulation is expected to drive demand for oral fluid testing solutions, benefiting both employers and testing providers and supporting the overall market growth.

Additionally, the increase in substance use disorders (SUDs) among the workforce significantly impacts the growth of the U.S. employer & workplace drug testing market. The prevalence of these disorders contributes to higher rates of absenteeism, lower productivity, and increased workplace accidents. Employers are therefore compelled to implement rigorous drug testing programs to identify and address substance abuse issues promptly. This proactive approach not only helps in maintaining a safe and productive work environment but also reduces operational risks and legal liabilities associated with impaired employees. The growing recognition of the adverse effects of SUDs drives demand for more advanced and comprehensive drug testing solutions, contributing to the market's expansion.

Furthermore, as organizations prioritize creating safer work environments, drug testing becomes an essential component of their safety programs. The awareness of the risks associated with substance abuse, including impaired judgment and increased accident rates, motivates employers to implement robust policies. This focus on safety is particularly pronounced in high-risk industries such as construction, manufacturing, and transportation. By identifying and addressing substance abuse issues, employers can mitigate potential hazards, improve overall workplace safety, and reduce associated costs. The increased awareness and commitment to safety drive the demand for comprehensive solutions, fueling market growth.

U.S. Employer And Workplace Drug Testing Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the post-employment segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 80.80% in 2023. Reducing the risk of accidents, workplace injuries, and associated liabilities is a crucial driver for post-employment drug testing in the U.S. Employers in high-risk industries such as construction, transportation, and manufacturing are acutely aware of the dangers posed by impaired employees to workplace safety.

Based on product, the consumable segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 33.42% in 2023. This segment is vital for ensuring the accuracy and reliability of drug tests, which directly impacts the effectiveness of drug screening programs. The regulatory landscape significantly influences the consumables segment, with federal guidelines from the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) setting specific standards for drug testing procedures and associated products.

Based on mode, the urine segment held the largest market share of 41.38% in 2023. Urine tests are the most common type of pre-employment drug tests used by employers, driven by their established reliability and ease of use. This method remains a staple in both regulated and non-regulated industries, ensuring consistent application across various sectors.

Based on drug, the cannabis/marijuana segment held the largest market share of 56.89% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The legalization and decriminalization of marijuana in many states has diminished the stigma surrounding its use, leading to increased consumption, including among employees.

Based on end-use, the other professional services segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 39.11% in 2023. The demand for employer and workplace drug testing in the U.S. is driven across various professional services sectors, including Professional, Scientific and Technical, Wholesale Trade, and Public Administration industries, due to the critical nature of their work and the need for maintaining high standards of safety, compliance, and productivity. The competitive scenario in the pediatric cardiac tumor diagnostic market is high. The major companies are undertaking various strategies such as new product development, collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers for serving the unmet needs of their customers. The leading players in the U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing market include:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape

Chapter 3. U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market Type Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Pre-employment Drug Screens

4.5. Post-employment

Chapter 5. U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market Product Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Consumables

5.5. Instruments

5.6. Rapid Testing Devices

5.7. Services

Chapter 6. U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market: Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market Mode Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Mode, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Urine

6.5. Hair

6.6. Oral Fluid

6.7. Instant testing

Chapter 7. U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market: Drug Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market Drug Movement Analysis

7.3. U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Drug, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Alcohol

7.5. Cannabis/Marijuana

7.6. Cocaine

7.7. Opioids

7.8. Amphetamine & Methamphetamine

7.9. LSD

7.10. Others

Chapter 8. U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market End Use Movement Analysis

8.3. U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.4. IT/Finance

8.5. Manufacturing

8.6. Transportation

8.7. Construction

8.8. Retail and Hospitality

8.9. Healthcare

8.10. Education

8.11. Other Professional Services

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company/Competition Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2023

9.4. List of Key Certification Providers/Scheme Owners

9.5. Company Profiles



