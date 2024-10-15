عربي


Alliance Witan PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding


10/15/2024 10:01:07 AM

Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Vicky Hastings
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Alliance Witan PLC
b)
LEI
213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares
Identification code GB00B11V7W98
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares by the Director and accounts she manages for her children directly and also as a result of the combination with Witan Investment Trust plc
c)





Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1,274.6p 111
1,274.6p 462
1,212.0p 3,333
1,215.5p 606
1,216.9p 143
1,216.7p 606
1,216.9p 606
1,216.9p 200
d)


Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 6,067
- Price £73,986.93
e)
Date of the transaction
14.10.2024
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON

