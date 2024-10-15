Dental Extraoral CBCT Market To Reach $2.0 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Research published a report, titled, " Dental Extraoral CBCT Market by Application (Dental implants, Orthodontics, Endodontic and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Dental clinics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the dental extraoral CBCT market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2033.

The global dental extraoral CBCT market is experiencing growth due to increase in the dental disorders and innovation in production which is expected to drive the growth of the dental extraoral CBCT market. Request Sample of the Report on Dental Extraoral CBCT Market 2033 - Prime determinants of growth The global dental extraoral CBCT market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as rising incidence of dental conditions such as cavities, periodontal diseases, and jaw disorders which necessitates advanced diagnostic tools like CBCT for accurate assessment and treatment planning. The surge in demand for cosmetic dental procedures, such as implants, veneers, and orthodontics, drives the need for precise imaging solutions provided by CBCT systems. Furthermore, continuous innovations in CBCT technology, including higher image resolution, reduced radiation exposure, and enhanced software capabilities are making these systems more efficient and appealing to dental professionals. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.8 billion Market Size in 2033 $1.9 billion CAGR 9.2% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Application, End User, and Region Drivers

Increase in prevalence of dental disorders

Introduction of advanced technologies Rise in adoption of extraoral CBCT systems Opportunities Opportunity in untapped economies Restraint High cost of products



Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst -



Segment Highlights

Dental implants segment dominated the market in 2023

The dominance of the rising demand for dental implants as a preferred solution for tooth replacement, driven by the growing aging population and increased awareness of dental health, boosts the need for advanced imaging technologies like extraoral CBCT. The use of CBCT in implant dentistry leads to better patient outcomes, including reduced surgical time, fewer complications, and higher success rates, contributing to its widespread adoption. Additionally, the growing use of CBCT in other dental specialties, such as orthodontics, endodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and periodontics, further underscores its importance in comprehensive dental care.

Dental clinics segment is likely to be lucrative by 2033

The growth of dental clinics is driven by several key factors, owing to rise in number of people suffering from dental diseases and increase in number of key players offering advanced extra oral CBCT systems. This has led to increase in the number of dental clinics that offer specialized dental treatment. Dental clinics typically handle a higher volume of patients compared to individual practices. The efficiency and thoroughness provided by CBCT systems are essential for managing and diagnosing multiple cases effectively.

Regional Outlook

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, the global dental extraoral CBCT market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its advanced technology, strong demand & availability of dental extraoral CBCT, supportive regulatory environment, and collaborative ecosystem fostering innovation and market growth in the dental extraoral CBCT market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid industrialization in countries like China and India which has led to the establishment and expansion of manufacturing facilities, including advancements and accessibility of such dental extraoral CBCT products, which is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry -

Key Players:

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Carestream Health

FONA Dental

S.R.O.

Gendex

Imaging Sciences International, LLC

J.MORITA MFG.CORP

KaVo Dental GmbH

NewTom

Planmeca OY

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dental extraoral CBCT market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Contraceptives Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Electrophysiology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Orphan Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter