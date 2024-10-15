AI In Modern Warfare Market To Reach $109.8 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 29.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explainable AI in military applications and growing demand for autonomous systems and robotics offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global AI in modern warfare market. NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "AI in Modern Warfare Market by Type (Weaponized Artificial Intelligence, Defensive Artificial Intelligence, Offensive Artificial Intelligence, Assisting Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Artificial Intelligence), Type of Equipment (Unnamed Aerial Vehicle, Unmanned Ground Vehicle, Combat Systems, Recovery & Maintenance Vehicle, Reconnaissance & Surveillance Vehicle and Medical Evacuation Vehicle), and Application (Tactical Defensive and Military Offensive): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the ai in modern warfare market was valued at $10.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $109.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2024 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth The global AI in modern warfare market is experiencing growth due to increased defense budgets, technological advancements, and growth in weapons of mass destruction. However, high development and implementation costs hinder the market growth to some extent. Request Sample Pages: Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $10.4 Billion Market Size in 2032 $109.8 Billion CAGR 29.7% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Type, Type of Equipment, Application and Region. Drivers Increased Defense Budgets Technological Advancements Growth in Weapons of Mass Destruction Opportunities Explainable AI In Military Applications Surge in Demand for Autonomous Systems and Robotics Restraint High Development and Implementation Costs

Segment Highlights

The autonomous artificial intelligence segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period

By type, the autonomous artificial intelligence segment is projected to remain the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period, owing to advancements in machine learning, sensor technology, and the strategic advantage of unmanned systems in enhancing operational efficiency, precision, and situational awareness on the battlefield.

The unmanned ground vehicle segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period

By type of equipment, the unmanned ground vehicle segment is projected to remain the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period, owing to advancements in autonomous systems, increased adoption in military operations, and the need for enhanced situational awareness and precision in ground-based missions, thereby driving the segment growth.

The tactical defensive segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period

By application, the tactical defensive segment is projected to remain the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period, owing to escalating cyber threats and the critical need for advanced AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.

North America led the market share in 2023

North America led the market share in 2023, owing to its significant investments in defense technology, robust R&D infrastructure, and strategic alliances with leading AI developers which enable North American countries to maintain a competitive edge in AI-driven modern warfare capabilities.

Major Industry Players: -

Microsoft Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Boeing Co.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

IBM Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A

Textron Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global AI in modern warfare market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, acquisition and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In December 2022, Drone Express partnered with Microsoft to launch a new version of their DE-2020 drone using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for in-flight navigation systems. This collaboration will equip delivery drones with Microsoft Azure to host the AI solutions and use Azure Machine Learning to train machine learning models.

