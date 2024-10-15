Values, adaptability, trust: How Halyk became the largest bank in Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- vuelio) 14 October 2024

October 14, 2024 – In 2023, Halyk Bank celebrated its 100th anniversary, marking its leading position in the banking sphere of Kazakhstan. Halyk operates across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage, and assets management, playing a significant role in the digitalization of financial services in Central Asia.

Bank emphasizes developing customer services and creating a favorable customer experience, which includes digitizing most of the banking operations and other, no less important for life, services. The retail app, Halyk SuperApp, provides all individuals not only banking services, but also contains sections on public services (e-government), marketplace (Halyk Market), investment service (Halyk Invest), travel ticket purchase service (Halyk Travel), and entertainment service (kino.kz). By digitizing all these operations, Halyk’s retail customers receive a unique and better user experience than visiting the branches on every small issue.

The digitalization of services is one of the few examples of high adaptability, performed by Halyk. During its century-long history, the bank has been able to go through many challenges, both domestic and international. Halyk was able to walk smoothly and confidently through the widespread privatization after the collapse of the USSR; the 2008 global financial crisis; the acquisition of KKB to overcome nationwide banking problems, and other geopolitical, financial, and reputational challenges. During this time, such a large financial institution as Halyk has become for many a haven of stability in such an unstable area of the economy.

«I am proud that Halyk was able to rebuild itself. We have a legacy of our old systems and old procedures. Even some of them are from Soviet Union times. However, Halyk was able to transfer to the digital and very modern financial institutions for several times with a wider range of services, including banking and non-banking operations. And, also, by keeping this very high reputation as a very stable and trustful financial institution», - shares Mrs. Umut Shayakhmetova, CEO of Halyk Bank, about the bank’s adaptability to changes

The high reputation built around Halyk is not only the result of laborious work on customer services and confident crisis management but also the values around which the company is built. Halyk’s values are expressed in the multitude of ESG activities, social projects, and charity that the bank implements each year.

Being the largest bank in one of the world’s most developing countries is a great social responsibility. Halyk is fully in line with its position as the only system bank in Kazakhstan, confirming the trust provided by its clients.





