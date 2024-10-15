Clinical Microbiomics A/S Announces New Deal With Microba Life Sciences Ltd's And Prepares To Launch New Company Brand In November 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Microbiomics A/S ("CMC"), a leading innovator in multi-omics, bioinformatics and systems biology for the microbiome field, based in Copenhagen, Denmark, announces that the company has entered into a definitive agreement whereby Microba Life Sciences Limited ("Microba") transfers its Research Services business unit to CMC.

The deal supports CMC's ambition to increase access to best-in-class microbiome research services and enabling technologies across the globe, and the addition of Microba's Research Services team is expected to further enhance the company's representation in Asia Pacific.

Anders Grøn, CEO, Clinical Microbiomics A/S commented; "Microba has built an excellent reputation and share our commitment to scientific and quality excellence. We get access to a new client base and a proven team thus accelerating the expansion of our services into Asia Pacific. Our goal is to elevate

the

role of microbiome science across human and planetary health, building a global infrastructure for multi-omics services enabling clients to carry out microbiome studies globally in line with industry best practices".

Microba is a developer of

microbiome derived diagnostic and therapeutic products. The agreement with CMC will further strengthen Microba's strategic focus on these core activities.

The agreement for transfer of Microba's Research Services business unit to CMC includes:



retained revenue for Microba for existing contracts transitioned to CMC;

commission payments for new contracts with existing customers transitioned, and new customers referred to CMC; and milestone based payments to Microba across the next four financial years.

Luke Reid CEO of Microba commented; "The transfer of Microba's Research Services business unit underscores Microba's commitment to growth and driving long-term shareholder value through intensive focus and operational excellence. CMC are a perfect partner to take on our Research Services business and return the value and resources in that business unit back to Microba to invest in core diagnostic growth." Luke Reid, CEO Microba".

This transaction includes the transfer of key Microba research services staff providing local expertise in Australia, Singapore and Korea.

Mark Parker, Director of Business Development APAC and Emerging Markets commented;" We are excited to be able to bring CMC's state-of-the-art multi-omics laboratories, advanced bioinformatics, applied AI and integrative systems biology expertise to our clients in the region. The strong scientific culture of Microba merges seamlessly with professionalism and scientific rigor of our new colleagues."

Addressing key industry challenges

Standardization of sampling, data generation and analysis in the field of microbiome research is a major challenge. The previous integration of Clinical Microbiomics and CosmosID provided a unique opportunity to accelerate standardization to ensure reliability and comparability of results, addressing a major hurdle for global studies. The acquisition of Microba's Research Services business unit allows similar access for a broader geographic customer base. This is complemented by a cutting-edge analytical platform developed at the global centre of expertise for advanced bioinformatics and integrative systems biology.

The company's microbiome software (CosmosID-HubTM) improves speed and efficiency in accessing and analysing microbiome data with its unique integration of metagenomic profiling, and integrated statistical analysis of taxonomic and functional data.

Upcoming rebrand of the company

As previously communicated, Clinical Microbiomics will rebrand in 2024 to reflect the strategic vision, scope of business, and breath of science and technology for the company bringing together the best of Clinical Microbiomics, CosmosID, MS-Omics, DNASense, and now Microba's Research Services Unit under one brand.

