Vehicle-To-Everything Market Set To Grow At Robust CAGR Of 36.1% And Reach Valuation Of US$ 89.72 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 89.72 billion CAGR 36.1% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (31.9%) By Communication V2V (36.2%) By Component Hardware (48.9%) By Application Fleet & Asset Management (15.4%) By Connectivity Cellular (45.0%) By Vehicle Application Passenger (63.4%) By Vehicle Type ICE Vehicles (97.8%) Top Drivers

Increasing demand for real-time data exchange to enhance road safety and traffic efficiency.

Government initiatives promoting smart transportation solutions to reduce congestion and environmental impact. Advancements in 5G technology enabling seamless connectivity for vehicle-to-everything communications. Top Trends

Rise of autonomous vehicles integrating V2X technology for improved decision-making and navigation.

Expansion of smart city infrastructure supporting V2X to optimize urban mobility solutions. Collaboration between automotive and tech companies to develop standardized V2X communication protocols. Top Challenges

Ensuring cybersecurity measures to protect V2X systems from unauthorized access and data breaches.

Balancing data privacy concerns with the need for comprehensive vehicle-to-infrastructure communication. Addressing interoperability issues between different V2X systems and vehicle manufacturers globally.

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Communication: Leading the Surge in V2X Technology Adoption

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communication is rapidly gaining traction in the vehicle-to-everything market, becoming one of the most dynamic areas of growth. This technology enables vehicles to interact with traffic signals, road signs, and other infrastructural elements, facilitating smoother traffic flow and reducing congestion. In 2023, over 120,000 traffic lights in major cities worldwide were equipped with V2I capabilities, significantly enhancing urban mobility. The growing implementation of smart city initiatives has been a critical driver of this expansion, with countries like China and the United States investing $45 billion and $30 billion, respectively, in smart transportation infrastructure. V2I communication supports dynamic traffic management, which has led to a reduction of up to 10 hours of travel time annually for urban commuters. Additionally, V2I technology has been shown to decrease fuel consumption by 15 million gallons across pilot projects in Europe.

The rise of V2I is also fueled by its ability to complement autonomous vehicle technologies. In 2023, approximately 85% of autonomous vehicle trials incorporated V2I systems to enhance navigation and safety. Moreover, V2I communication in the vehicle-to-everything market is pivotal in advancing cooperative intelligent transport systems (C-ITS), which are projected to save $8 billion annually in accident-related costs once fully implemented. The technology also addresses environmental concerns, contributing to a 20% reduction in emissions within cities that have adopted V2I solutions. With over 50,000 miles of roadways integrated with V2I technologies globally, the infrastructure is increasingly supporting this growth. Regulatory support is also on the rise, with the European Union mandating V2I technology in all new traffic management systems by 2025. These developments underscore the strategic importance of V2I in reshaping urban landscapes and affirm its status as the fastest-growing segment in the V2X market.

The Decline of Dedicated Short-Range Communication in the Evolving V2X Market

Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC) has been a significant player in the vehicle-to-everything market, with approximately 100 million vehicles utilizing this technology worldwide in 2023. Despite its early adoption and reliability, DSRC is poised to experience a decline in market share, dropping from a substantial position in 2023 to a predicted 30.5% by 2032. This shift is largely attributed to the rapid advancements and widespread adoption of cellular V2X (C-V2X) technologies, which offer enhanced flexibility and integration capabilities. For instance, Toyota, one of the pioneers of DSRC, has begun transitioning toward cellular connectivity to leverage the global reach and scalability provided by the burgeoning 5G network, which now connects over 1.5 million base stations worldwide. DSRC's limitations in range, typically around 300 meters, are becoming more apparent as the demand for more comprehensive and integrated communication solutions grows.

Furthermore, the infrastructure costs associated with DSRC are significant, with only about 60,000 roadside units deployed in the U.S. vehicle-to-everything market, compared to the vast and continuously expanding cellular network infrastructure. General Motors, another early adopter of DSRC, announced plans to integrate C-V2X in future models, highlighting a trend among automotive manufacturers. The declining interest in DSRC is also evident from the global count of DSRC-enabled roadways, which remains stagnant at around 30,000, while cellular networks expand rapidly. Additionally, DSRC's inability to support over-the-air updates without significant modifications is a drawback in an era where 50 million vehicles receive software updates over cellular networks. With the global count of connected vehicles expected to reach 400 million by 2030, the industry favors technologies that promise broader compatibility, lower costs, and future scalability, accelerating the shift away from DSRC.

Automated Driver Assistance (ADAS) to Surpass Fleet & Asset Management Application to Become the market Leader by 2032

By 2032, automated driver assistance systems (ADAS) are projected to capture a dominant share of over 14.8% from 13.1% in 2023 in the vehicle-to-everything market, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for safety and convenience. One major factor is the proliferation of vehicles equipped with ADAS, which is expected to reach 1 billion globally by 2032. These systems, including lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control, are becoming standard in new car models, with over 80 million vehicles already utilizing such technologies as of 2023. The demand for enhanced safety features is further underscored by the fact that ADAS technologies are anticipated to prevent 2.5 million accidents annually. The global ADAS market is valued at $60 billion, reflecting its critical role in the automotive industry. Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning is propelling the development of more sophisticated ADAS, with 50 million vehicles projected to feature AI-based systems by 2025.

Moreover, regulatory mandates and consumer preferences are accelerating ADAS adoption in the vehicle-to-everything market. By 2032, it is expected that 30 countries will have implemented regulations requiring ADAS features in new vehicles. The push for reducing road fatalities, which currently sees 1.3 million deaths annually, is a significant driver for these regulations. In response, manufacturers are investing heavily in ADAS research and development, with $25 billion allocated annually to enhance these systems' capabilities. The insurance industry is also playing a role, with 20 million policies now offering discounts for vehicles equipped with ADAS, incentivizing consumers to opt for ADAS-equipped vehicles. Additionally, the shift towards autonomous vehicles is pushing the envelope for ADAS, serving as a critical component in the transition towards full autonomy. With 40 million semi-autonomous vehicles expected on the road by 2030, ADAS is set to become an integral part of the driving ecosystem, capturing a significant share of the V2X market by 2032.

Asia Pacific's Strategic Position and Growth Opportunities in the Vehicle-to-Everything Market

The Asia Pacific region is strategically poised to capitalize on the burgeoning vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market, driven by its innovative automotive sector and robust technological infrastructure. In 2023, China leads with an impressive 30 million connected vehicles on its roads, supported by aggressive 5G rollout with over 2 million 5G base stations nationwide. Meanwhile, Japan is leveraging its advanced smart city frameworks; Tokyo and Osaka have more than 200 combined smart city projects incorporating V2X technologies. South Korea, having invested heavily in V2X R&D, is set to deploy V2X infrastructure along 12,000 kilometers of its highways. Moreover, India's ambitious plan to introduce 100 smart cities by 2030, with V2X technology at their core, exemplifies the region's commitment to integrating advanced vehicular communication systems. The presence of tech giants like Huawei, which allocated $1 billion to V2X innovation in 2023, further accelerates Asia Pacific's market leadership.

Looking ahead, the Asia Pacific region offers vast growth opportunities in the vehicle-to-everything market, underpinned by its massive urban population and rapidly expanding automotive industry. By 2025, the region is projected to have over 2.5 billion urban residents, creating significant demand for efficient and smart transportation solutions. This demographic trend is complemented by substantial investments from automotive leaders like Toyota and Hyundai, which collectively plan to inject over $7 billion into V2X technology advancements over the next few years. Additionally, government initiatives such as China's "New Infrastructure" plan, which earmarks funding for intelligent transport systems, and Japan's roadmap to deploy V2X across all major cities by 2030, highlight the policy support propelling the sector's growth. With these dynamics, Asia Pacific is not only enhancing its current capabilities but is also setting a global benchmark for V2X technology adoption and innovation.

Key Segmentation:

By Component:



Hardware



Onboard Unit (Connectivity control unit)

Road-side Unit

Software Platform Services

By Communication:



Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C) Vehicle-to Device (V2D)

By Connectivity:



Dedicated short-range communications (DSRC)

Cellular Hybrid

By Application:



Autonomous Driving (includes Platooning)

Automated driver assistance (ADAS)

Intelligent traffic systems

Emergency vehicle notification

Passenger information system

Fleet & asset management

Parking management system

Line and non-line of sight

Backing Others

By Vehicle Type:



ICE Vehicle Electric Vehicles

By Vehicle Application:



Passenger

Commercial Off-highway

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

