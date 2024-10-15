Amanda Bryant Promoted To Director Of Operations At ARU

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Amanda Bryant, Director of OperationsWINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ARU , the U.S. leader in specialty Property product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology, announced today the promotion of Amanda Bryant, ARM, ANFI, BPM, LGBC, to Director of Operations. This achievement is just the latest professional recognition for Bryant in recent years, which also includes being selected to speak in a panel of flood insurance experts at the National Flood Conference, and being named Florida's“Best Independent Insurance Agency Director” by Acquisition International Magazine.Bryant joined ARU in 2022, which was both her first role in a specialty underwriting business and a critical inflection point for the company. At the time, ARU faced a massive scaling challenge due to rapid growth that was well ahead of schedule. In her role as the company's first (and only) operations professional, Bryant led and managed dozens of mission-critical initiatives to establish standards and documentation, improve processes and technology, and implement new tools supporting scale. A highlight among many standout milestones was the on-budget and on-time launch of a white-labeled admitted Farmowners product, which involved substantial manual data conversion and the implementation of a new policy administration system. In addition, Bryant performed as a core ARU hiring and general HR leader during a time when employee headcount has more than quadrupled, growing from 10 to nearly 50.“Amanda has impressed me so much in our time working together,” commented ARU CEO William“Will” G. Johnson III.“She was already an accomplished insurance professional before she joined us, and I had high hopes for her – but the positive impacts of her commitment to professional growth have been well beyond my expectations. Of note, while Amanda's personal and professional passion for continuous improvement already radiates so many positive vibes at ARU, it is her genuine care and empathy for the people around her that add so much weight to her contribution. Her leadership has been absolutely instrumental to the company's growth and success, and I am grateful to be able to rely on her as a trusted collaborator. I know Amanda will continue to exceed expectations in her new role, and it is a privilege to be able to grow alongside her.”Bryant added,“Transitioning from a 15-year tenure on the agency side to a dynamic MGA environment has been one of the best and bravest professional choices I've ever made. ARU's culture of lifelong learning has inspired and propelled me forward in my career and my insurance operations expertise. I'm incredibly excited to continue to enhance ARU's operational excellence and uphold our unwavering commitment to our partners and policyholders.”Bryant holds an Associate in Risk Management (ARM), Associate in National Flood Insurance (ANFI), and Business Process Management (BPM) designations, and is a Certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt. Prior to joining ARU, she served as Director of Operations at National Flood Insurance, LLC, during which time the agency was voted Agency of the Year by NU Property Casualty 360. Her expertise has been featured in several notable media outlets including the Miami Herald and One America News Network.ARU was founded in 2016 and has grown rapidly due to proprietary methods focused on building sustainable underwriting portfolios. ARU uses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable risk portfolio of historically challenging Property risks. ARU serves a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and insurers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity.

