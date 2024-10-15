Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Expands Retirement Plan Advisory Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pension & Wealth Management Advisors (“PWMA”), a provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew J. Powers to their team as a Retirement Plan Advisor.



Drew brings with him over 30 years of experience in the retirement and planning industry, specializing in the development and management of corporate retirement plans. In his new role, Drew will be responsible for working with plan sponsors to ensure that their plans are well designed to serve the needs of their employees while meeting their fiduciary responsibilities.



"We are thrilled to have Drew join our team," said George P. Webb, CEO at PWMA. "His expertise in retirement plan advising aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver tailored, client-focused retirement plan advice and solutions. We're confident that his experience and dedication will significantly benefit our clients and enhance our retirement advisory capabilities.” Powers will be working with Brian T. Gasbarro and Alexondra Foster as part of the firm's dedicated retirement plan advisory team."



Drew is an active industry participant and is currently serving as an arbitrator for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to help resolve securities related disputes. FINRA's mission is to protect investors and maintain the integrity of the securities markets as a not-for-profit self-regulatory organization for the industry.



Drew has previously worked with Aetna Capital Management, John Hancock, USI and other retirement plan providers and advisory firms, where he was instrumental in designing and managing retirement plan solutions for both small and large companies. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, as well as a Chartered Financial Consultant designation (accredited by the American College of Financial Services).



"I am excited to join the talented team at Pension & Wealth Management Advisors and contribute to their continued success," said Powers. "I look forward to working closely with clients to help them navigate the complexities of managing their retirement plans."



About Pension & Wealth Management Services:



Pension & Wealth Management Advisors is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. PWMA provides advisory expertise in Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Institutional Advisory services to help clients optimize their investment opportunities. Learn more at pensionwealth .

