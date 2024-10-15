Transtech Honors Ncworks Case Workers With Pathfinder Award For Dedication In Helping Build Careers In Transportation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emily Medina and Camille Eaves receive TransTech Pathfinder Award

13 community funding partners received TransTech Pathfinder Award at Gastonia, NC Campus

TransTech, North Carolina's largest truck driver training school, proudly presented its prestigious Pathfinder Award to 13 community funding partners

- Tyrel SulzerGASTONIA, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TransTech , North Carolina's largest and most respected truck driver training school, proudly presented its prestigious Pathfinder Award to 13 community funding partners who have gone above and beyond to support individuals in building successful careers in the transportation industry. The award recognizes those who have made a significant impact by guiding people into new career opportunities in trucking and transportation.The ceremony took place at TransTech's Gastonia campus, where Tyrel Sulzer, COO of TransTech, presented the awards. Among the recipients, Camille Eaves from Cleveland NCWorks Career Center and Emily Medina, Marketing Manager from Rutherfordton NCWorks Career Center, were present to accept their awards in person."These dedicated case workers have shown an extraordinary commitment to helping residents of North Carolina secure meaningful careers in transportation," said Sulzer. "Their efforts are not just about job placement; they are changing lives and building futures."Between the funding partners honored with the Pathfinder Award, these organizations support hundreds of men and women each year in their transition into new career paths. The 13 honored partners stood out for their tireless efforts to guide and support individuals toward a future in the trucking and transportation sectors. The 2024 Pathfinder Award recipients included:Karen Carlson, Laquanda Grant, Judy Harmon, Ashley Wells, Deon Carter, Cherese Blue, Caleb Crow, Candis Kallay, Camille Eaves, Emily Medina, Erica Jackson, Christine Poltawsky, and Walter BillipsAbout TransTechTransTech, Inc. provides truck driver training for individuals who wish to obtain their Class A or Class B commercial driver's licenses. The standard course of study is offered, which adheres to the requirements and specifications set forth by the Department of Transportation and the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles. TransTech, Inc. is highly respected among our Nation's carriers – both locally and nationally. As a result, we allow our graduating students to gain employment in our Nation's top trucking companies. Learn more at

