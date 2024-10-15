America's Trades Foundation Awards $10,000 In Scholarships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

America's Trades Foundation Chairman Gerard Grim awards 15 scholarships at NCST

To support students entering the skilled trades, America's Trades Foundation awarded $10,000 in scholarships to current and incoming students.

- Gerard GrimNEW CASTLE, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a major step towards supporting the next generation of skilled trades professionals, America's Trades Foundation awarded 15 scholarships, amounting to over $10,000, to outstanding students currently pursuing careers in various trades and one high school student set to begin a training program this fall. The scholarships were presented during a well-attended ceremony on September 12th at New Castle School of Trades , where more than 500 attendees, including family, friends, and notable community members, gathered to celebrate the recipients.This year's recipients, who boast high GPAs and exemplary attendance records, were selected based on 200-word essays describing their motivation to enter the skilled trades. "These ambitious students represent the future of our workforce and are a testament to the potential that vocational training holds in propelling our economy forward," remarked Gerard Grim, Chairman of the America's Trades Foundation.Also present at the ceremony were distinguished board members Pat Moran, Secretary; Dena Baptiste, Treasurer; and Kevin Preston and Colleen Chamberlain, who personally presented the awards. "The vision and diligence of these students in pursuing their educational goals are truly inspiring," said Colleen Chamberlain, expressing the sentiments of many at the event.The 2024 Scholarship recipients are currently enrolled and include, George Zambellli, Jaden Irwin, Rachel Coil, Aaron Allmon, Jennifer Rich, Nicholas Torsellon, Austin Geyer, Christopher Scoccia, Matthew Schuler, Chaz Nagy, Seneca Fuze, Kalogeitones Panteeis, Thomas C McElwain, Nicholas Manack. Kaitlyn Zehnder, currently a senior at East Liverpool High School. Kaitlyn will begin her training program this fall.The application period for the 2025 scholarships is now open, offering both current trades students and high school seniors across the U.S. an opportunity to join a community of skilled professionals making a lasting impact. Scholarships are available for students already enrolled in a trades program, as well as high school students who have been accepted into one upon graduation.Individuals, companies, and other service organizations can join the mission to help America's Trades Foundation provide additional scholarships for students by visiting giving/ .About America's Trades FoundationAmerica's Trades Foundation: Providing scholarship opportunities for students in the skilled trades. Our Mission is to empower students with skilled trades education and training through charitable support. Our goal is to help advance futures and transform the region. America's Trades Foundation is a 501C tax-exempt non-profit. To learn more, visit

