The Vampire Circus comes alive with fang-tastic Halloween excitement at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai
10/15/2024 9:45:12 AM
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 14 October 2024: Guests are invited to step into the eerie realm of sinister Vampire Ringleader as The Vampire Circus rises from the shadows to take centre stage at MOTIONGATE™️ Dubai’s Fright Nights, every Wednesday to Sunday from 3pm onwards until 31st October. This mesmerizing extravaganza tells a tale of vampires, blending haunting dance routines, eerie circus acts, and breathtaking aerial displays that defy the boundaries of reality. The combination of suspense, wonder, and dark theatrics creates a spine-chilling experience that will leave guests breathless, suspended between fear and fascination.
Thrill seekers will not want to miss the season’s must-see spectacle The Vampire Circus at the Hollywood Theatre. Alongside the show, guests of all ages can explore the heart-pounding mazes, scare zones, and performances, creating the perfect blend of fright and fun for both thrill-seekers and families.
