Veritas Announces FY25 Partner Awards Winners for the Middle East and Emerging Markets Region at GITEX Global

(MENAFN- Alto ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 15 October 2024 – Veritas Technologies, the leader in secure multi-cloud data management, today revealed the winners of its FY25 Partner Awards for the Middle East and Emerging Markets Region. The awards honour top channel partners across the region for their contributions to the Veritas business as demonstrated by overall performance in cloud, strategic growth, excellence in technical innovation, and strategic implementation of Veritas solutions.



Yudum Yonak, Channel Director of International Emerging Region at Veritas, said: “Today, we celebrate the outstanding contributions of our top performing partners in the Middle East and Emerging Markets region. Our partners play a critical role in leveraging our cloud-native cyber resilience solutions to help organisations address a new era of data challenges and ensure compliance in the face of ever-growing cyber-attacks and security risks. The awards are testimony of our partners’ core competencies in delivering strategic, AI driven, data management and protection solutions for our joint customers, empowering them to confidently navigate the next frontier in data security.”



Among the award winners were (see below for full list):



• Partner of the Year (UAE) – MDS



“We are excited to see the significant expansion in our business across the region. Veritas’ ability to drive continued product innovation, customer satisfaction and value across data protection, application resilience and data resilience offerings has driven our mutual success.” – Ali Awada, Group Managing Partner at MDS



• Distributor of the Year (UAE, Levant & Africa) – Mindware



“We are very pleased to receive this award from Veritas Technologies. This is the result of successful collaboration between Veritas and Mindware to expand and deepen our footprint in the region. Today, every business faces the risk of cybersecurity or ransomware attacks and needs to be fully prepared. We are committed to work with Veritas to provide industry leading and innovative data security solutions to ensure maximum data resilience and business continuity for our customers.” – Nicholas Argyrides, Vice President Gulf at Mindware



• Cloud Excellence Partner of the Year (UAE) – Condo Protego



“Veritas has always been a reliable and innovative partner to work with and this is why we are on a strategic journey with them to position ourselves for the future. Data security is becoming increasingly complex and organisations are under mounting pressure to ensure data is always available among competing business needs. Veritas’ product vision and breadth of their cloud-native data resilience solutions provide customers with the tools to drive business, security and compliance needs in today’s complex cyber landscape.” – Praj Calthorpe, COO at Condo Protego



• Partner of the Year (Qatar) – Mannai Corporation QPSC



“For over a decade plus, Veritas has been more than a partner to us providing innovation with trust, and excellence. This award is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared vision. We extend our deepest gratitude to Veritas team for their unwavering support, cutting-edge solutions, and the continued confidence they've placed in Mannai. Together, we’ve empowered many organisations in Qatar to safeguard their most valuable asset—data. As we celebrate this achievement, we look forward to many more years of success, innovation, and growth together. Here’s to the future and the incredible impact we will continue to make, side by side.” – Juan Leon, President, Mannai ICT Corporation



• Partner of the Year (India West) – VDA Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd



“We have a long association with Veritas, and are excited to witness major growth especially in Banking and Finance Sector due to our focus on Cyber Resiliency, with Veritas adding significant value with its future ready robust data protection solutions. We are committed to further boost our relationship in coming years by spreading horizontally in other verticals as well with hybrid and secure multicloud data management and protection solutions.” – Vikas Save, Director of VDA Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd



• Cloud Excellence Partner of the Year (India) – 3R Infotech Pvt. Ltd



“On behalf of the entire 3R Infotech team, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude for recognising us as Veritas' Cloud Partner of the Year. This prestigious recognition is a testament to our successful partnership and shared commitment to delivering innovative cloud solutions. Veritas has always been a reliable and innovative partner to work with. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and remain dedicated to further strengthening our collaboration with Veritas. Together, we will continue to drive excellence in providing cutting-edge cloud services and ensuring mutual growth.” – Rohit Singh, CEO of 3R Infotech Pvt. Ltd



Veritas has partnerships with more than 20,000 companies worldwide. Learn more about the Veritas partner ecosystem or find an authorised Veritas partner by region.



Join Veritas at GITEX global between 15th-18th October 2024, to learn more about how organisations can ensure their data is protected, compliant, and recoverable when it matters most. Customers can find Veritas at Stand # CC2-1, Concourse II Dubai World Trade Center.



ENDS



NOTES:



The full list of the Veritas FY25 Partner Awards winners includes:

• Distributor of the Year (India) – Tech Data Advanced Solutions

• Distributor of the Year (Saudi Arabia) – Mindware KSA

• Distributor of the Year (Pakistan) – Awan

• Distributor of the Year (Indian Ocean and East Africa) – Elytis

• Distributor of the Year (Egypt) – Redington

• Distributor of the Year (UAE) – Mindware UAE

• Distributor of the Year (Levant & Africa) – Mindware Levant

• Distributor of the Year (RoG) – Ingram Micro

• Distributor of the Year (Levant) – Ingram Micro, Levant

• Cloud Excellence Partner of the Year (India) –3R Infotech Pvt. Ltd

• Cloud Excellence Partner of the Year (Qatar) – Ooredoo

• Cloud Excellence Partner of the Year (UAE) – Condo Protego

• Technical Excellence Partner of the Year (UAE) – ITS Agility

• Technical Excellence Partner of the Year (Saudi) – ITS Agility

• Technical Excellence Partner of the Year (RoG) – ITS Agility

• Technical Excellence Partner of the Year (Sri Lanka) – MillenniumIT ESP

• Technical Excellence Partner of the Year (Saudi Arabia) – SBM Platinum

• Partner of the Year (India West) – VDA Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd

• Partner of the Year (India South) – Infoavana Technologies

• Partner of the Year (UAE) – MDS Dubai

• Partner of the Year (Oman) – Bahwan IT

• Partner of the Year (Jordan) – Protech

• Partner of the Year (Qatar) – Mannai Corporation QPSC

• Partner of the Year (Kuwait) – Futuretec

• Partner of the Year (Bahrain) – ITS Bahrain

• Partner of the Year (Pakistan) – Innovative

• Outstanding Collaboration Partner (Saudi Arabia) – MIS

• Outstanding Collaboration Partner (UAE) – Alpha Data

• Outstanding Collaboration Partner (UAE) – Royal Technology Solutions

• Outstanding Collaboration Partner (Jordan) – STS Jordan

• Outstanding Collaboration Partner (Egypt) – Share Technologies

• Outstanding Collaboration Partner (Qatar) – Qatar Datamation Systems

• Outstanding Collaboration Partner (Qatar) – ICT

• Outstanding Collaboration Partner (Kuwait) – GBM

• Net New Logo Partner of the Year (Saudi Arabia) – Dimension Data

• Net New Logo Partner of the Year (Kuwait) – ZAK Solutions

• Commercial Partner of the Year (Saudi Arabia) – ISIT

• Strategic Partner of the Year (Saudi Arabia) – Al Nafitha

• Business Sustainability Partner Award (Egypt) – ICT Misr







