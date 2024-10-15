DIP Angola’s Infrastructure Advancing Steadily with Main Roads Set to Take Shape by January 2025

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Significant progress has been made in the development of the first phase of DIP Angola, with key infrastructure work advancing steadily, marking a major milestone for Angola’s first fully integrated economic zone. As part of the ongoing developments, the main road infrastructure is expected to take shape by January 2025. With the project advancing on schedule and all regulatory approvals in place, DIP Angola is getting ready to establish itself as a premier destination for investment and business growth in the region.

DIP Angola is set to redefine the landscape as a transformative mixed-use development, seamlessly integrating industrial, commercial, residential, and recreational spaces. This holistic urban ecosystem is meticulously planned to accommodate a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, technology, retail, and tourism. The park's design integrates state-of-the-art facilities tailored to meet the specific needs of each sector, providing ample space for small, medium, and large enterprises.

Located along the Atlantic coast in the province of Bengo, municipality of Dande—approximately 50 kilometers from Luanda—the project spans 2,000 hectares and will be developed over 12 years, serving as a benchmark for sustainable development and economic diversification in the region. The first phase, representing an investment of US$150 million, is underway and aims to generate over 1,500 jobs, providing a significant boost to the local economy.

Developed by Dubai Investments, DIP Angola leverages the company’s extensive expertise and the success of Dubai Investments Park (DIP) in the UAE. As Angola’s first fully integrated economic zone, DIP Angola distinguishes itself from existing economic zones in the country, which are primarily limited to commercial use and are still in the early stages of infrastructure development.

Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, emphasized the transformative impact of DIP Angola, stating, “Dubai Investments is excited to see the accelerated progress of DIP Angola, a development that goes beyond infrastructure to redefine the economic landscape of the region. DIP Angola is not just a project, but a strategic initiative aimed at creating a fully integrated ecosystem that positions Angola as a hub for diverse industries and innovation. By providing excellent and accessible infrastructure, tax incentives, and a balanced mix of industrial, commercial, and residential spaces, we are establishing a platform for sustainable growth that will drive long-term economic prosperity for Angola and the wider region.”

The project is strategically divided into multiple development phases to align with Angola’s broader economic goals. This phased approach facilitates targeted, scalable growth, allowing for flexibility in response to market dynamics. Infrastructure development, including roads and utilities, will be implemented in stages, ensuring that resources are allocated based on demand and market assessments.

DIP Angola benefits from its prime location, approximately 23 kilometers from the nearest seaport, offering better connectivity. Angola’s free zone, situated about 4 kilometers from DIP Angola, is currently developing an export port, further enhancing DIP Angola’s value proposition. The robust road infrastructure surrounding DIP Angola is designed to facilitate improved connectivity and logistical efficiency, making it an attractive destination for investors.

Investors in DIP Angola can benefit from attractive incentives such as flexible tax exemptions, favorable leasing conditions, and access to advanced infrastructure. These offerings foster a welcoming environment for diverse industries, significantly contributing to sustained economic growth and development in Angola.





